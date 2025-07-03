Sonmez reaches Wimbledon third round, makes history for Türkiye

Zeynep Sonmez defeated Wang Xinyu at Wimbledon to become the first Turkish woman in the Open Era to reach the third round of a Grand Slam -- and her country is cheering her on all the way.

WIMBLEDON -- Zeynep Sonmez has made history at Wimbledon by defeating Wang Xinyu 7-5, 7-5 to become the first Turkish player -- either woman or man -- to reach the third round of a major in the Open Era.

Only two players from Türkiye had previously won Grand Slam main-draw matches in the Open Era. Former No. 60 Cagla Buyukakcay, the highest-ever WTA-ranked player from her nation, made three Grand Slam second rounds in 2016-17, though none at Wimbledon. Sonmez's 7-6(3), 6-3 first-round defeat of Jaqueline Cristian had already made her the first Turkish woman to notch a victory at SW19. On the ATP side, former No. 77 Marsel Ilhan made seven Grand Slam second rounds between 2009 and 2015, including twice at Wimbledon, but never went further.

Prior to the Open Era, the last Turkish woman to reach the third round of a major was Bahtiye Musluoglu, who reached that stage of Roland Garros 1950.

Champions Reel: How Zeynep Sonmez won Merida 2024

Sonmez had been unaware ahead of her match that history was at stake.

"I didn't even know," she said. Indeed, while the third round of a major is a milestone for her country, it's not one that Sonmez specifically set her sights on while growing up.

"I never dreamed of reaching the third round of Wimbledon," she continued. "I dreamed of winning it."

No. 88-ranked Sonmez came from 4-1 down in the first set and sealed victory with a brave hold from 0-40 down on Court 17, packed with passionate and vocal fans of both players. After match point, the 23-year-old spent several minutes taking selfies with as many of those who had cheered her on as possible.

Some had travelled all the way from Istanbul to support their countrywoman. One of those was Hudai, who led a group of supporters in rousing chants of "Sonuna kadar destekleyeceğiz seni, Zeynep" ("We will support you to the end, Zeynep").

Afterwards, Hudai told wtatennis.com that this was his first Wimbledon. He and his friends had run to the tiny Court 17 in order to ensure seats for Sonmez's match -- a decision that had paid off.

"We were really excited to see her -- it's like our second round," he said. "It was a hard match, there were ups and downs but we tried to make her really feel all the support."

Tugba, who had waved a small Turkish flag throughout, agreed.

"I am honored to support Zeynep," she said. "She's a very exciting woman for us. I've been watching Wimbledon since my 20s, but this is the first year for me here."

Afterwards, Sonmez had a message for the fans in turn.

"I want to say thank you so much for all the support, in both my first and second rounds," she said. "I feel there are a lot of Turkish people, and it makes me very happy."

Turkish journalist Alpasen Duven said that Sonmez's star is rising back at home. Her maiden WTA title in Merida last November rocketed her into the Top 100, making her the second Turkish woman to achieve either of those accomplishments (following Buyukakcay, the 2016 Istanbul champion).

"She's not yet a mainstream celebrity like top footballers or Olympic medalists in Türkiye," he wrote via email. "But her profile is rising fast after Wimbledon. The general public sees her as a breath of fresh air for Turkish sports -- someone achieving at the global level without controversy. The media and public frame her as hard-working, focused, and determined -- someone who has succeeded despite the odds in a sport where Türkiye has little tradition of global success."

Sonmez's fans may have brought Türkiye to a small corner of Wimbledon this week, but there's one aspect of her home country that she's still missing. Last year, she was able to check out several of London's many excellent Turkish restaurants -- but she's been too busy on court to do so again this year.

"I really want to go, because I really miss Turkish food," Sonmez said. What would her order be? A classic kebab, of course. "Çöp şiş -- but not lamb!"