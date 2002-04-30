zeynep sonmez

Latest MatchesAll Matches
08:56
02:13
Sonmez's top five points from the Merida Open Akron final2024 Merida • 1 day ago
03:12
Sonmez moves into first WTA singles final of career in Merida2024 Merida • November 3, 2024
02:43
Sonmez ousts No.1 seed Zarazua in Merida, makes first career WTA semifinal2024 Merida • November 2, 2024
03:47
Sonmez overcomes Jacquemot in Merida, makes second quarterfinal of career2024 Merida • November 1, 2024
02:38
Sonmez fights back from a set down to oust Carle in Merida2024 Merida • October 29, 2024
03:45
Japanese qualifier Ishii, 19, battles past Sonmez into Tokyo quarters2024 Tokyo • October 23, 2024
04:59
Qualifier Sonmez ousts Frech in Tokyo first round for second Top 30 win2024 Tokyo • October 21, 2024
Latest Player News
Sonmez wins Merida for first WTA singles title of career2024 Merida • 1 day ago
Roland Garros 2024's Grand Slam debuts: Carle, Riera, Avdeeva and more2024 Roland Garros • May 25, 2024
Fruhvirtova, Korneeva save match points in Australian Open qualifying2024 Australian Open • January 11, 2024
Shots of the year: The best of June 20232023 Hot Shots • December 4, 2023
Bassols Ribera holds off Sonmez to claim Ljubljana 125 title2023 Ljubljana 125 • September 17, 2023
Personal
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2024 - Merida.
WTA 125K SERIES
Finalist (1): 2023 - Ljubljana
Career in Review
In 2023 reached her career-high ranking of No.146 on Sept 18, 2023
Made her tour level debut at 's-Hertogenbosch with a 1r (l. Andreescu) and followed up with a 1r at Hamburg (l. Pera)
Contested qualifying for the first time at a Grand Slam in 2023 at Wimbledon and US Open
In 2023 reached her first WTA final at WTA 125 Ljubljana (l. Bassols Ribera) and further reached a SF at Kozerki (l. Yastermska)
In 2022 lifted two ITF titles at 15K Monastir and 25K Sozopol
In 2020 lifted one ITF title at 15K Antalya
|W/L
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2024
|
-
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|91
|2023
|146
|159
|2022
|335
|345
|2021
|526
|531
|2020
|587
|628
|2019
|652
|663
|2018
|883
|2017
|1208
|1208
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|584
|2023
|934
|2022
|891
|952
|2021
|961
|1032
|2020
|1097
|1132
|2019
|1095
|1118
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Nov 4, 2024
|91
|Oct 28, 2024
|127
|Oct 21, 2024
|148
|Oct 14, 2024
|152
|Oct 7, 2024
|154
|Sep 23, 2024
|159
|Sep 16, 2024
|157
|Sep 9, 2024
|148
|Aug 26, 2024
|151
|Aug 19, 2024
|152
|Aug 12, 2024
|152
|Aug 5, 2024
|135
|Jul 29, 2024
|132
|Jul 22, 2024
|130
|Jul 15, 2024
|130
|Jul 1, 2024
|137
|Jun 24, 2024
|136
|Jun 17, 2024
|157
|Jun 10, 2024
|154
|May 27, 2024
|163
|May 20, 2024
|157
|May 6, 2024
|163
|Apr 22, 2024
|161
|Apr 15, 2024
|160
|Apr 8, 2024
|159
|Apr 1, 2024
|167
|Mar 18, 2024
|172
|Mar 4, 2024
|173
|Feb 26, 2024
|178
|Feb 19, 2024
|180
|Feb 12, 2024
|183
|Feb 5, 2024
|184
|Jan 29, 2024
|182
|Jan 15, 2024
|160
|Jan 8, 2024
|155
|Jan 1, 2024
|163
|Dec 25, 2023
|164
|Dec 18, 2023
|164
|Dec 11, 2023
|164
|Dec 4, 2023
|161
|Nov 27, 2023
|158
|Nov 20, 2023
|157
|Nov 13, 2023
|158
|Nov 6, 2023
|159
|Oct 23, 2023
|163
|Oct 16, 2023
|147
|Oct 9, 2023
|147
|Oct 2, 2023
|150
|Sep 25, 2023
|153
|Sep 18, 2023
|146
|Sep 11, 2023
|177
|Aug 28, 2023
|177
|Aug 21, 2023
|177
|Aug 14, 2023
|176
|Aug 7, 2023
|193
|Jul 31, 2023
|194
|Jul 24, 2023
|201
|Jul 17, 2023
|203
|Jul 3, 2023
|208
|Jun 26, 2023
|207
|Jun 19, 2023
|207
|Jun 12, 2023
|217
|May 29, 2023
|225
|May 22, 2023
|223
|May 8, 2023
|232
|Apr 24, 2023
|234
|Apr 17, 2023
|242
|Apr 10, 2023
|242
|Apr 3, 2023
|244
|Mar 20, 2023
|242
|Mar 6, 2023
|256
|Feb 27, 2023
|255
|Feb 20, 2023
|250
|Feb 13, 2023
|248
|Feb 6, 2023
|247
|Jan 30, 2023
|247
|Jan 16, 2023
|326
|Jan 9, 2023
|348
|Jan 2, 2023
|349
|Dec 26, 2022
|348
|Dec 19, 2022
|343
|Dec 12, 2022
|341
|Dec 5, 2022
|344
|Nov 28, 2022
|350
|Nov 21, 2022
|346
|Nov 14, 2022
|347
|Nov 7, 2022
|345
|Oct 31, 2022
|335
|Oct 24, 2022
|345
|Oct 17, 2022
|408
|Oct 10, 2022
|434
|Oct 3, 2022
|434
|Sep 26, 2022
|443
|Sep 19, 2022
|453
|Sep 12, 2022
|435
|Aug 29, 2022
|503
|Aug 22, 2022
|505
|Aug 15, 2022
|502
|Aug 8, 2022
|479
|Aug 1, 2022
|473
|Jul 25, 2022
|479
|Jul 18, 2022
|504
|Jul 11, 2022
|506
|Jun 27, 2022
|506
|Jun 20, 2022
|508
|Jun 13, 2022
|517
|Jun 6, 2022
|523
|May 23, 2022
|534
|May 16, 2022
|538
|May 9, 2022
|535
|Apr 25, 2022
|551
|Apr 18, 2022
|552
|Apr 11, 2022
|551
|Apr 4, 2022
|557
|Mar 21, 2022
|587
|Mar 7, 2022
|564
|Feb 28, 2022
|542
|Feb 21, 2022
|584
|Feb 14, 2022
|585
|Feb 7, 2022
|584
|Jan 31, 2022
|584
|Jan 17, 2022
|580
|Jan 10, 2022
|542
|Jan 3, 2022
|541
|Dec 27, 2021
|541
|Dec 20, 2021
|542
|Dec 13, 2021
|531
|Dec 6, 2021
|530
|Nov 29, 2021
|526
|Nov 22, 2021
|526
|Nov 15, 2021
|531
|Nov 8, 2021
|530
|Nov 1, 2021
|563
|Oct 25, 2021
|572
|Oct 18, 2021
|568
|Oct 4, 2021
|568
|Sep 27, 2021
|561
|Sep 20, 2021
|562
|Sep 13, 2021
|592
|Aug 30, 2021
|571
|Aug 23, 2021
|567
|Aug 16, 2021
|566
|Aug 9, 2021
|602
|Aug 2, 2021
|601
|Jul 26, 2021
|604
|Jul 19, 2021
|605
|Jul 12, 2021
|594
|Jun 28, 2021
|598
|Jun 21, 2021
|603
|Jun 14, 2021
|613
|May 31, 2021
|609
|May 24, 2021
|606
|May 17, 2021
|601
|May 10, 2021
|582
|Apr 26, 2021
|586
|Apr 19, 2021
|585
|Apr 12, 2021
|584
|Apr 5, 2021
|585
|Mar 22, 2021
|590
|Mar 15, 2021
|588
|Mar 8, 2021
|591
|Mar 1, 2021
|588
|Feb 22, 2021
|588
|Feb 8, 2021
|584
|Feb 1, 2021
|584
|Jan 25, 2021
|588
|Jan 18, 2021
|587
|Jan 11, 2021
|587
|Jan 4, 2021
|587
|Dec 28, 2020
|587
|Dec 21, 2020
|604
|Dec 14, 2020
|629
|Dec 7, 2020
|630
|Nov 30, 2020
|630
|Nov 23, 2020
|629
|Nov 16, 2020
|628
|Nov 9, 2020
|626
|Nov 2, 2020
|627
|Oct 26, 2020
|626
|Oct 19, 2020
|626
|Oct 12, 2020
|625
|Sep 28, 2020
|623
|Sep 21, 2020
|617
|Sep 14, 2020
|614
|Aug 31, 2020
|607
|Aug 17, 2020
|607
|Aug 10, 2020
|607
|Mar 16, 2020
|610
|Mar 9, 2020
|635
|Mar 2, 2020
|666
|Feb 24, 2020
|656
|Feb 17, 2020
|651
|Feb 10, 2020
|649
|Feb 3, 2020
|650
|Jan 20, 2020
|658
|Jan 13, 2020
|727
|Jan 6, 2020
|725
|Dec 30, 2019
|726
|Dec 23, 2019
|729
|Dec 16, 2019
|763
|Dec 9, 2019
|734
|Dec 2, 2019
|726
|Nov 25, 2019
|724
|Nov 18, 2019
|721
|Nov 11, 2019
|670
|Nov 4, 2019
|663
|Oct 21, 2019
|652
|Oct 14, 2019
|656
|Oct 7, 2019
|656
|Sep 30, 2019
|656