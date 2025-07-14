Rankings Watch: Andreeva makes Top 5 debut, Anisimova cracks Top 10

In the post-Wimbledon edition of the PIF WTA Rankings, champion Iga Swiatek is back in the Top 3, quarterfinalist Mirra Andreeva enters the Top 5, runner-up Amanda Anisimova makes her Top 10 debut and semifinalist Belinda Bencic returns to the Top 20.

This year's Wimbledon began with a record-setting slew of upsets, as four Top 10 seeds exited in the first round, and ended with Iga Swiatek claiming her sixth Grand Slam trophy in style.

Swiatek entered Wimbledon ranked No. 4 and seeded No. 8, her lowest at a Grand Slam in over four years. She had not reached a final in 13 months, and her 3-year, 2-month stint inside the Top 2 had ended in May. The Pole responded in style, dropping just one set in seven matches to win her first Wimbledon crown -- indeed, her first grass-court title. Swiatek concluded her run by winning 20 straight games, wrapping up the first 6-0, 6-0 Grand Slam final since Stefanie Graf's whitewash of Natasha Zvereva at Roland Garros 1988 and improving her record in major finals to 6-0.

Swiatek returns to the Top 3 in the PIF WTA Rankings after an eight-week absence, climbing one to No. 3. That's just one of the many significant moves this week, from players hitting brand new career milestones to those on the way back to former highs. Here's how they break down.

New milestones

Mirra Andreeva, +2 to No. 5: Andreeva breaks into the Top 5 for the first time after reaching her first Wimbledon quarterfinal. The 18-year-old is the youngest player to make her Top 5 debut since a 17-year-old Maria Sharapova in November 2004.

Amanda Anisimova, +5 to No. 7: Wimbledon runner-up Anisimova makes her Top 10 debut after notching her first win over a reigning World No. 1 (Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals) to reach her first major final. This time last year, the American was ranked No. 175 after falling in the last round of Wimbledon qualifying to Eva Lys. Anisimova is the second player to crack the Top 10 for the first time in 2025, following Andreeva in February.

Clara Tauson, +3 to No. 19: Tauson enters the Top 20 for the first time after defeating former champion Elena Rybakina to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon -- her second time in the last 16 of a Grand Slam. She is the third player to make her Top 20 debut in 2025, following Yulia Putintseva in January and Anisimova in February.

Hailey Baptiste, +7 to No. 48: The 23-year-old American cracks the Top 50 after reaching the Wimbledon third round. Baptiste also made the fourth round of Roland Garros this year.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, +12 to No. 50: One year ago, Bouzas Maneiro caused a splash at Wimbledon by ousting defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in the first round and reaching the third round. Twelve months on, the 22-year-old Spaniard went one better to make the last 16 of a major for the first time, and makes her Top 50 debut as a result.

Solana Sierra, +34 to No. 67: Sierra became the first lucky loser in the Open Era to make the Wimbledon fourth round, and the first Argentinian woman since Paola Suárez in 2004. The 20-year-old had also qualified for last year's US Open and this year's Roland Garros, but this result was the first time she had posted wins at tour level. Having cracked the Top 100 for the first time two weeks before Wimbledon, Sierra soars to a new career high in the Top 75.

Elsa Jacquemot, +18 to No. 95: At Roland Garros, Jacquemot lost a third-round heartbreaker to compatriot Lois Boisson -- who went on to reach the semifinals. The 22-year-old Frenchwoman has used that result as a springboard, though. Jacquemot qualified for Wimbledon and notched her first career Top 30 win over Magda Linette to make the second round; then, last week, she made her second career WTA 125 final in Contrexéville. She becomes the 17th player to make her Top 100 debut in 2025.

Bouncing back

Belinda Bencic, +15 to No. 20: As recently as the start of November 2024, Bencic was unranked as she began her comeback from maternity leave. Last week, the Swiss former No. 4 reached her second career Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon -- nearly six years after her first at the 2019 US Open. Bencic returns to the Top 20 for the first time since January 2024.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, +20 to No. 30: Pavlyuchenkova bounced back from a bout of Lyme disease this spring to reach her second Wimbledon quarterfinal, and is back in the Top 30 for the first time since February. Pavlyuchenkova's Wimbledon result was her 10th career major quarterfinal, also including the Australian Open in January -- but this is just the second time (following 2011) that she has made more than one in a single season.

Laura Siegemund, +50 to No. 54: The largest numerical jump in this week's Top 100 belongs to former No. 27 Laura Siegemund, who reached her second Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon (following Roland Garros 2020). The 37-year-old German defeated Madison Keys in the third round for her second Top 10 win at a major this year, and soars back to her highest ranking since August 2021. Siegemund had won just two main-draw matches at Wimbledon in five appearances before this year.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, +40 to No. 76: The Italian had been forced to pull out of Wimbledon 2024 due to pneumonia -- the start of a battle with her health that contributed to her falling out of the Top 100 in May. Cocciaretto bounced back in style, reaching the Wimbledon third round after claiming her first career Top 5 win over Jessica Pegula in the first round. The 24-year-old, who reached her career high of No. 29 in August 2023, followed her Wimbledon run by claiming the Bastad WTA 125 title last week.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, +15 to No. 92: Since last August, former No. 29 Sasnovich had been ranked outside the Top 100 for all but two weeks. She qualified for Wimbledon and won the longest match of The Championships -- a 3-hour, 24-minute triumph from match point down to defeat Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6[8] -- to reach the second round.

Diane Parry, +20 to No. 98: Parry qualified for Wimbledon and upset Diana Shnaider in the second round for her second Top 20 win. Her fourth career third-round finish at a major means that the 22-year-old Frenchwoman returns to the Top 100.

Caty McNally, +73 to No. 135: McNally reached the Wimbledon second round, where she was the only player to win a set from Swiatek all fortnight. The American built on that result in style, claiming her second career WTA 125 title last week in Newport. Having been sidelined for eight months in 2024 due to elbow surgery, former No. 54 McNally's comeback has gained momentum -- she's back in the Top 200 for the first time since February 2024.

Other notable new career highs

Linda Noskova, +4 to No. 23: Noskova reached the fourth round of Wimbledon -- her second time in the second week of a Grand Slam.

Ashlyn Krueger, +2 to No. 29: Krueger enters the Top 30 for the first time after making the Wimbledon second round.

Tatjana Maria, +9 to No. 36: Queen's champion Maria reached the Newport WTA 125 final last week, and at the age of 37 enters the Top 40 for the first time. Her previous career high was No. 42, set in January 2024.

Sonay Kartal, +7 to No. 44: Kartal was the last British player standing at Wimbledon after making the fourth round of a major for the first time, and returns to the Top 50 as a result.

Zeynep Sonmez, +14 to No. 74: At Wimbledon, Sonmez made history by becoming the first Turkish player, male or female, to reach the third round of a major in the Open Era.

Anastasia Zakharova, +13 to No. 82: After kicking off the grass swing by making the second round of Queen's as a qualifier, Zakharova repeated the feat at Wimbledon, upsetting former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the first round.

Victoria Mboko, +11 to No. 86: The 18-year-old Canadian made the second round of Wimbledon as a lucky loser, notching her first career Top 30 win over Magdalena Frech to do so.

Francesca Jones, +18 to No. 104: Jones, 24, claimed the first WTA 125 trophy of her career last week in Contrexéville. The Briton has also won clay-court titles at the Vacaria and Prague ITF W75s this year.

Veronika Erjavec, +34 to No. 137: The 25-year-old Slovenian qualified for her second Grand Slam of the year at Wimbledon, then upset Marta Kostyuk in the first round for her maiden Top 30 win and first tour-level victory.

Oleksandra Oliynykova, +23 to No. 170: Oliynykova claimed her first ITF W75 title in The Hague last week. The 24-year-old Ukrainian has compiled a 24-4 record since April.

Carson Branstine, +16 to No. 178: Branstine defeated compatriot and former junior doubles partner Bianca Andreescu en route to qualifying for her first Grand Slam main draw at Wimbledon.

Darja Vidmanova, +68 to No. 181: Reigning NCAA singles champion Vidmanova compiled a 15-match winning streak in June and July, culminating in her first ITF W100 title in Cary two weeks ago. The 22-year-old Czech enters the Top 200 for the first time.

Emerson Jones, +17 to No. 190: Junior No. 1 Jones makes her Top 200 debut -- becoming the first 2008-born player to do so -- after the 17-year-old Australian reached the third round of Wimbledon qualifying.

Janice Tjen, +22 to No. 199: Tjen extended her winning streak to 25 matches with her fifth title in a row, and sixth of 2025, at the Taipei ITF W35 three weeks ago. The 23-year-old Pepperdine University alumna becomes the first Indonesian player to be ranked in the Top 200 since Angelique Widjaja in June 2005.

Monika Ekstrand, +134 to No. 353:The 18-year-old American reached her first ITF W100 final in Cary two weeks ago. Ekstrand has compiled a 30-12 record in 2024, also including two ITF W35 titles.

Vittoria Paganetti, +122 to No. 503: The 19-year-old Italian, a former Top 20 junior who made her WTA debut in Rome last year, claimed the first ITF W35 title of her career in Tarvisio three weeks ago.

Mariella Thamm, +93 to No. 591: The 15-year-old German is now the second-highest ranked 2009-born player (following Julieta Pareja) after winning her first pro title at the Kamen ITF W15 three weeks ago.

Ida Wobker, UNR to No. 878: Thamm defeated an even younger compatriot, 14-year-old Wobker, in the Kamen final. Wobker followed that by reaching the Stuttgart Vaihingen ITF W35 quarterfinals and has started her career with an 11-4 pro record. She's the third 2010-born player to reach the Top 1,000 following Jana Kovackova and Kristina Liutova.

Other notable rankings movements

Kamilla Rakhimova, +11 to No. 69: Rakhimova upset 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon second round for her first career Top 10 win.

Cristina Bucsa, +9 to No. 93: Bucsa reached the third round of a major for the second time after defeating 2024 semifinalist Donna Vekic at Wimbledon, her sixth career Top 30 win.

Katarzyna Kawa, +17 to No. 115: Bogota finalist Kawa was also runner-up at the Bastad WTA 125 last week. The 32-year-old Pole is just three places beneath the career high of No. 112 that she set in November 2020.

Tamara Zidansek, +18 to No. 188: Former Roland Garros semifinalist Zidansek claimed the Bucharest ITF W75 trophy two weeks ago -- her first title at any level since the 2023 Bari WTA 125.

Elizabeth Mandlik, +51 to No. 204: Former No. 97 Mandlik reached the Cary ITF W100 quarterfinals and Newport WTA 125 semifinals over the past two weeks.

Kaja Juvan, +33 to No. 207: After being sidelined for 12 months in 2024-25 due to a shoulder nerve issue and returning to action unranked in January, Juvan qualified for the first Grand Slam of her comeback at Wimbledon.

Nikola Bartunkova, +112 to No. 339: Bartunkova, 19, won 11 straight matches over the past two weeks, claiming the Stuttgart Vaihingen ITF W35 title as a qualifier then making the Aschaffenburg ITF W50 final.

Vitalia Diatchenko, +146 to No. 439: Former No. 71 Diatchenko returned to action in April after a six-month hiatus. The 34-year-old won the first title of her comeback at last week's Corroios ITF W50.

Lucie Havlickova, UNR to No. 948: Former junior No. 1 Havlickova returned to action in June unranked after a 13-month hiatus. In her third event back, the 20-year-old Czech won the Mogyorod ITF W15 title, and re-enters the rankings as a result. Havlickova previously set her career high of No. 196 in July 2023.