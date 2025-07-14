Wimbledon in review: Swiatek's stats, breakthrough results and more

Two incredible weeks at Wimbledon brought the 2025 grass-court season to an unforgettable end. Look back at the fortnight's highlights here.

Another fascinating fortnight at the All England Lawn Tennis Club is behind us, which ended with Iga Swiatek winning her sixth Grand Slam title, and her first at Wimbledon.

Lest we forget, this was also her first grass-court singles title at tour-level.

In 2018, Swiatek came into Junior Wimbledon after a Junior Roland Garros which, by her exacting standards, did not go to plan. She used that fire to regroup, rebound and claim her only Junior Grand Slam title on the lawns of SW19.

"The year that I won juniors was super hot," a self-effacing Swiatek said last week. "The grass was already not a grass. It was more clay, you know."

This year, Swiatek saw a 26-match winning streak at Roland Garros come to an end. Just like in 2018, the Polish star harnessed her disappointment, channeled it into hard work, traveled to Wimbledon, and -- well, the result speaks for itself.

"Today I just wanted to enjoy the time that I had on Centre Court and enjoy the last hours of me playing well on grass, 'cause who knows if it's going to happen again," she said on Saturday, with a grin.

Whether this was lightning in a bottle or the first of many for Swiatek, only time will tell. For now, let's review two wonderful weeks at 2025 Wimbledon:

By the numbers: Swiatek's stats corner

The facts and figures behind Swiatek's run to the Wimbledon title are staggering. Here are a few of the key statistics:

Swiatek dropped just 35 games to win the title -- the fewest since Martina Navratilova in 1990.

She is the eighth woman in the Open Era (since 1968) to win Grand Slam singles titles on all three surfaces, joining Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Hana Mandlikova, Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Ashleigh Barty.

Her victory in the final was her 100th Grand Slam match-win in singles. She is the second player in the Open Era to hit that milestone by winning a Grand Slam final -- Andy Murray also did that at the 2012 US Open.

Swiatek is now a perfect 6-0 in Grand Slam singles finals -- and she has beaten six different opponents in each of those finals.

She became the second woman in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam final with a 6-0 6-0 scoreline. Steffi Graf defeated Natasha Zvereva without losing a game in the 1988 Roland Garros final.

2 - Iga Swiatek is the player with the fewest games dropped combined in SF (2) and final (0) to claim a Women's Singles Major title in the Open Era, surpassing the previous record held by Martina Navratilova in Wimbledon 1983 (five). GameOver. #Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @WTA pic.twitter.com/B9joKDVFL0 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 12, 2025

Honor Roll

So many players made big breakthroughs this past week at Wimbledon. Let's break down a few milestones from the fortnight that was:

Amanda Anisimova: A rough day at the office on Saturday cannot undo the strides the 23-year-old American has made over the past year, and, especially, in the last two weeks.

Twelve months ago, Anisimova was barely inside the Top 200, still on the comeback trail after an eight-month hiatus from tour. Then, she reached her first WTA 1000 final last August, won her first WTA 1000 title this February, and cracked the Top 20 earlier this year.

Anisimova's resurgence peaked at SW19, where she toppled World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to make her first Grand Slam final, guaranteeing herself a Top 10 debut at World No. 7.

She ended up as the final opponent in Swiatek's storm to the title -- as she had been in her previous six matches, the Pole was too strong on Saturday. But the positives are all there for the American to keep climbing.

"It's honestly, like, a fork in the road," Anisimova said on Saturday. "It's whatever direction you want to go in. I'm going to choose the path of working towards my goals and to try and keep improving, hopefully put myself in more positions and opportunities like today."

Belinda Bencic: Former World No. 4 Bencic is also in the midst of a stirring comeback, after giving birth to daughter Bella last April.

The 2021 Olympic gold medalist battled into her second career Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon, and as a result is back inside the Top 20, just eight months after returning to action.

Liudmila Samsonova: A grass-court expert (she has two WTA titles on the surface), Samsonova reached her long-awaited first Grand Slam quarterfinal in London.

Laura Siegemund: The German veteran had never advanced beyond the second round at Wimbledon before 2025. This year, though, the 37-year-old romped into her second Grand Slam quarterfinal, beating Madison Keys en route.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: We say it before every major -- don't count out Pavs at a Slam. The 34-year-old made her second Grand Slam quarterfinal of the year at Wimbledon.

Solana Sierra: A rising star for Argentina, the 21-year-old became the first-ever lucky loser to make the Wimbledon Round of 16 in women's singles in the Open Era.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto: The Italian shocked Jessica Pegula in the first round of Wimbledon, then pushed Bencic into a third-set tiebreak in the third round. And then -- she went directly to the clay of WTA 125 Bastad, and promptly won that title.

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens: After ending their partnership in 2022, the pair re-teamed this spring and are already Wimbledon champions. For Kudermetova, it marked her first Grand Slam title.

Katerina Siniakova: If Siniakova is in a doubles draw, it doesn't matter who her partner is -- watch out. The WTA Doubles World No. 1 won an astounding 11th Grand Slam doubles title -- and her first in mixed! -- with Sem Verbeek. (For good measure, the Czech also notched a Top 5 win over Zheng Qinwen in singles.)

Mia Pohankova: 16-year-old Pohankova won the Junior Wimbledon singles title, starting a streak of Slovakian dominance in the event. Last year, her compatriot Renata Jamrichova was the junior champ.

Hot Shot

Sonay Kartal started the event off with a bang, going around the post for a magical winner in the very first round:

It proved to be a good omen: the Briton thrilled her home crowds by reaching the first Grand Slam Round of 16 of her career.

Next Up

It feels like it just started -- but the grass season is officially behind us for another year.

This week, we have two WTA 250 events taking place on clay: the MSC Hamburg Ladies Open in Hamburg, Germany, and the UniCredit Iasi Open in Iasi, Romania.

Summertime fireworks: Looking ahead to the North American hard-court swing

Also approaching is the North American summer hard-court swing, which contains six events in seven weeks, culminating in the year's last Grand Slam event, the US Open. That swing starts next Monday in Washington, D.C.