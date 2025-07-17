Sloane Stephens wins Ali Humanitarian Award at ESPYS

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens was given the 2025 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for the incredible work she's done with her foundation.

Sloane Stephens is continuing to build a remarkable legacy off the court, and she was recognized for her efforts at the ESPYS on July 16.

At the annual sports awards show, the 2017 US Open champion was presented with the 2025 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for the incredible work she's done, and the many lives she's changed, with her Sloane Stephens Foundation.

The 32-year-old created her foundation with the goal of growing tennis in economically-challenged Compton, California, and it has since evolved to serve over 15,000 students a year nationwide, and even internationally. (In 2024, the foundation teamed up with Hope for Haiti to build a soccer field and garden.)

As Stephens pointed out in a video that played during the ceremony, many of the kids never had anyone in their families graduate high school, so helping them reach that milestone was one of the first goals. The next pursuit was earning one of the kids a scholarship to play college tennis. One of the students, Mia — who was on hand at the ESPYS, and was seen on camera during Stephens' acceptance speech — was provided the opportunity to enter tournaments across the country, establish herself on a national level, and ultimately earn a tennis scholarship.

"She really just changed everything for me," Mia said. "If it wasn’t for the foundation, I wouldn’t have been here at all.”

Upon receiving the award from Grammy-winning songwriter Ciara, the former World No. 3 reflected on the evolution of the foundation, from improving access to tennis to changing every aspect of kids' lives and opening doors that would otherwise be closed.

"When I first met Mia, she was nine years old – this tiny powerhouse with a backhand like she’d been playing forever," Stephens said. "What I didn’t know then was that we were starting a journey together, one where I’d learn just as much from her as she ever did from me. Mia is why the Sloane Stephens Foundation exists. There are hundreds of other kids like her in Compton and South Florida and now across the country.

"What started as a tennis lesson after school has grown into something I could have only dreamed of: reading labs, swim programs, e-sports leagues, yoga, meditation, financial literacy, scholarships, safe spaces just to be."

Stephens added that as much as her on-court career has meant to her, nothing can compare to the feeling of helping a child achieve their dreams.

"For me, this isn’t just a passion project," Stephens said. "It’s my purpose. I know I was put here to hit more than just a tennis ball, and while I’m proud of my titles, nothing compares to watching one of our kids win at life because someone believed in them long enough for them to believe in themselves."

The eight-time title winner wasn't the only tennis player to take home an award at the ESPYS. World No. 2 Coco Gauff won the award for Best Tennis Player for the second year in a row.