Montreal draw: Gauff tops field; Slam champs Andreescu and Krejcikova to meet

This summer's Grand Slam champions, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, are seeded No. 1 and No. 2 at the Omnium Banque Nationale presente par Rogers, the first WTA 1000 event of the North American summer hard-court season.

The main draw for the Omnium Banque Nationale presente par Rogers was made on Saturday, setting up the first WTA 1000 event of this year's North American summer hard-court season.

Main-draw play in Montreal will kick off on Sunday, as the tournament celebrates its first edition in its new expanded form. The event will last 12 days, ending with a final on Thursday, August 7.

Top-seeded Coco Gauff attended the draw ceremony as the matchups were pulled. The 32 seeded players receive first-round byes. 96 singles players in total will be vying for the title.

Here's a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the draw:

First quarter

Top seeds: [1] Coco Gauff, [7] Jasmine Paolini, [12] Ekaterina Alexandrova, [14] Diana Shnaider

World No. 2 Coco Gauff of the United States leads the draw as the No. 1 seed (World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from the event citing fatigue).

Gauff, who won her second Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros this summer, has been a three-time quarterfinalist at this event (2021-2023). She could face a former Top 10 player, Danielle Collins, in the second round.

Among the other names in this quarter is rising teenager Victoria Mboko, who will contest the biggest event in her home country for the first time as a Top 100 player. The 18-year-old will meet Australia's Kimberly Birrell in the first round.

No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy is at the other end of this quarter. The two-time Grand Slam finalist is guaranteed to meet a qualifier in the second round.

Second quarter

Top seeds: [4] Mirra Andreeva, [8] Emma Navarro, [9] Elena Rybakina, [15] Daria Kasatkina

Currently ranked a career-high World No. 5, Mirra Andreeva leads the second quarter. However, this does not mean the 18-year-old's draw was easy -- she will face a Grand Slam champion in the second round.

Andreeva will take on the winner of the stunning first-round match between Barbora Krejcikova (the 2021 Roland Garros and 2024 Wimbledon champion) and Canadian superstar Bianca Andreescu (the 2019 US Open champion).

Krejcikova won her only meeting with Andreescu way back in 2017, in Linz qualifying, when they were both ranked outside the Top 100.

The Canadian No. 1, Leylah Fernandez, is in the same section. She will face Maya Joint in her opening match for the second straight event -- Fernandez beat Joint in the first round in Washington, D.C. this past week.

At the other side of this quarter, No. 8 seed Emma Navarro and No. 9 seed Elena Rybakina would meet in the Round of 16 if seedings hold. Rybakina is into the Washington semifinals, while Navarro lost her opening match at that event.

Third quarter

Top seeds: [3] Jessica Pegula, [5] Amanda Anisimova, [10] Elina Svitolina, [13] Liudmila Samsonova

Two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula is the highest seed in the third quarter. The American clinched the title here in 2023, then defended her crown last year at the Toronto site. She has won her last 10 matches at this event.

Pegula will face the winner of the first-round match between former World No. 3 Maria Sakkari and rising Canadian wild card Carson Branstine, who just made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at Wimbledon.

If seeds hold, there will be a rematch of last year's final in the quarterfinals. No. 5 seed Amanda Anisimova was last year's runner-up to Pegula, which was Anisimova's first WTA 1000 final. She was ranked No. 132 at the time.

Since then, Anisimova's career has completely changed, winning a WTA 1000 title (2025 Doha), reaching a Grand Slam final (2025 Wimbledon) and cracking the Top 10. She will face Sorana Cirstea or Lulu Sun in the second round.

Other players in this quarter include Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka and Jelena Ostapenko, as well as Elina Svitolina, who won this title in 2017.

Fourth quarter

Top seeds: [2] Iga Swiatek, [6] Madison Keys, [11] Karolina Muchova, [16] Clara Tauson, [17] Belinda Bencic

Reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek of Poland anchors the draw as the No. 2 seed. Former World No. 1 Swiatek's best performance at this event was reaching the 2023 semifinals.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek will face either Yulia Putintseva or a qualifier in the second round. Putintseva is the most recent player to beat Swiatek at Wimbledon -- she defeated Swiatek at the grass-court major last year.

Another of this year's Grand Slam champions, No. 6 seed Madison Keys, is at the other side of this quarter. Reigning Australian Open titlist Keys, who was a runner-up at this event back in 2016, will meet either Tatjana Maria or a qualifier in the second round.

Also in this quarter is No. 17 seed Belinda Bencic, who won this title as a teenager in 2015, and is now a new mom back inside the Top 20 after a 2025 Wimbledon semifinal run.

In the second round, Bencic could meet former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard, who will be retiring from professional tennis after this event.

Bouchard, who was the first player representing Canada to make a Grand Slam singles final (2014 Wimbledon), will face Colombia's Emiliana Arango in the first round.