How well do you know the 2025 Cincinnati Open? Let’s find out

From a 96-player draw to a $260 million overhaul, this year’s Cincinnati Open is unlike any before. Take our quiz and see if you’ve kept up.

The 2025 Cincinnati Open begins Aug. 5, and with it comes the biggest tournament overhaul in its 126-year history. The expanded 96-player singles draw, 12-day format, and completely rebuilt grounds have elevated this event into one of the most significant weeks on the WTA calendar.

This year’s field features all three reigning Grand Slam champions, a returning Venus Williams, and 31 match courts, including the new sunken Champions Court and fully renovated Grandstand. A total of $5.6 million in prize money is on the line, with 1,000 PIF WTA Rankings points going to the champion.

Recent history here has mattered. Coco Gauff’s breakthrough came in 2023. Aryna Sabalenka didn’t drop a set on her way to the title last year. Iga Swiatek has made back-to-back semifinals but has yet to reach the final. Jessica Pegula has made two finals without a title. And the expanded field opens the door to even more unpredictability.

With so much changing -- and so many players with something to prove -- we’ve built a quiz to test your read on Cincinnati: Who’s ready, who’s vulnerable and more.