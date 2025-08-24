Raducanu roars past Shibahara for first victory at US Open since winning 2021 title

Emma Raducanu defeated qualifier Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-2 in just 62 minutes to advance to the second round of the US Open. It's the British No. 1's first match victory in New York since she won the 2021 US Open final for her maiden Grand Slam title.

The talk heading into the week was that despite being unseeded, Emma Raducanu was capable of challenging any top seed in her section of the draw.

Her performance Sunday reinforced those expectations.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, needed just 62 minutes to defeat Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-2 and reach the second round in New York for the first time since 2021.

It’s Raducanu’s first win at the US Open since her 2021 title run.

More to come...