Sabalenka begins her US Open defense in the place that once overwhelmed her

Nine years after leaving New York as a teenager ranked outside the Top 150, Aryna Sabalenka returned as a World No. 1 and opened her title defense with a straight-sets win against Rebeka Masarova.

Nine years ago, the odds of winning the US Open seemed laughably long.

“It was, I felt, too big,” Aryna Sabalenka said of her 18-year-old self. “I felt like the goal is so far, and a lot of work has to be done before I will be able to achieve my dream.

“I’d say the first times were really confusing. I was just trying to find my way.”

Ranked No. 178, Sabalenka lost in the second round of qualifying. A year later, she didn’t even get that far. But in 2018, a direct entry into the main draw at No. 20, Sabalenka ripped off wins against Danielle Collins, Vera Zvonareva and Petra Kvitova, formidable players all, before falling to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

Slowly, systematically, she conquered the learning curve, winning a doubles title with Elise Mertens in 2019. After reaching the singles semifinals in 2021 and 2022, Sabalenka got to the finals but lost to Coco Gauff. Last year she finally broke through, defeating Jessica Pegula in the final.

Now, even with all the energy and excitement of New York, it doesn’t feel too big.

“There is something special about US Open, I have to say,” Sabalenka told reporters. “Like the atmosphere and the stadium is insane. The support, people who come watch you play, is just incredible place.

“I love this place. I have amazing memories from last year. So I’m excited to be here.”

That was evident on Sunday afternoon, when the top-seeded Sabalenka began her title defense in Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Rebeka Masarova. It was over in 81 minutes.

Sabalenka was challenged in the first set, but at 5-all she held serve and broke Masarova to clinch it. The second set went far more easily, as Sabalenka routinely came forward and finished at net. She won 15 of 17 points there for the match.

“Happy to be in the second round,” Sabalenka said. “I feel like I didn’t start my best in the first games, but then I found my rhythm. Yeah, happy with the level I played today.”

Sabalenka converted five of six break opportunities, and Masarova managed only one of five. Sabalenka finished with 19 winners, against 15 unforced errors. Masarova’s numbers (16 and 21) were roughly the opposite.

Sabalenka will now play Polina Kudermetova, who advanced when Nuria Parrizas Diaz retired in the second round.

Masarova, ranked No. 109, was playing in her first Grand Slam main draw this year and looking for her second career win against a Top 10 player.

Afterward, Sabalenka was asked about playing on the US Open’s new opening day -- on a Sunday.

“Well,” Sabelnka answered, “it’s a tricky question. I didn’t choose to play on Sunday, but if you win the match, it feels great. You have an extra day off, which can be good and bad. But I think me, personally, I got used to it, and I kind of like it.

“Older I get, I prefer to have an extra day.”

Last year’s win here was Sabalenka’s third career Grand Slam singles title, and it helped elevate her to the No. 1 ranking, which she’s maintained for 44 weeks now. After reaching the finals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros and the semifinals at Wimbledon, this is Sabalenka’s last chance to win a major this year.

“I learned a lot of tough lessons this season on the Grand Slams,” Sabalenka said. “How important it is? Pretty important. I really hope for the best here at the US Open.”

There’s a personal precedent here, because she repeated at the Australian Open in 2024. But broader history suggests it will be difficult. Serena Williams (2012-14) was the last woman to defend the US Open title -- and there have been 10 different champions in New York over the past 11 years.

“My thought is to change that,” Sabalenka said, smiling. “My hopes, I’d say. But, wow, that’s insane, you know, how unpredictable woman tennis is, right?”

“I think it's a lot of pressure, definitely. Maybe every time defending champions comes and they put so much pressure on themselves. But I feel like I’m experienced enough to just focus on myself and try to replicate that result.”