Match Reaction
Osaka returns to US Open semifinals for first time since 2020
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Since returning to tennis, Naomi Osaka has often faced the challenge of stacked draws as an unseeded player – particularly at the Grand Slams.
Now seeded for the first time at a major since her comeback, Osaka has reached the US Open semifinals.
The two-time US Open champion defeated No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday night to advance to her third career semifinal in New York.
More to come...