Match Reaction

Osaka returns to US Open semifinals for first time since 2020

1m read 04 Sep 2025 1h ago
Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Summary Generated By AI

Naomi Osaka improved her record to 5-0 in Grand Slam quarterfinals, defeating No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday night to advance to the US Open semifinals for the first time in five years.

Since returning to tennis, Naomi Osaka has often faced the challenge of stacked draws as an unseeded player – particularly at the Grand Slams.

Now seeded for the first time at a major since her comeback, Osaka has reached the US Open semifinals.

The two-time US Open champion defeated No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday night to advance to her third career semifinal in New York.

More to come...

WTA Staff

