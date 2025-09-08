Oops! Sabalenka mistakenly calls Carlos Alcaraz 'Jannik' on 'Today Show'

US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka mistakenly called Carlos Alcaraz, her fellow champion and World No. 1, "Jannik" during a fun segment on NBC's "Today Show."

Someone get these two a sitcom.

US Open champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, holding their trophies in their laps and cracking up throughout, had delightful chemistry during their appearance on NBC's Today Show on Monday morning.

In one fantastic unscripted moment, as she was explaing that she's "terrible" at dancing, Sabalenka mistakenly referred to her fellow World No. 1 as Jannik -- as in Sinner, whom Alcaraz defeated in the final on Sunday.

"Can we cut it? Can we cut it?" Sabalenka, mortified but seeming to enjoy the light moment, said after the faux pas.

Alcaraz was predictably understanding and unbothered.

"It's nine in the morning," he said, smiling from ear to ear. "Don't worry, OK? It's all good!"'

The reigning champs shared a high five, and ended the segment with a champagne toast. ("I still smell like champagne," Sabalenka said, referencing her boozy post-match celebration two days earlier.)

"It was an incredible couple of weeks," said Sabalenka, who became the first woman to repeat as US Open champion since Serena Williams in 2014. "Insane to be able to hold this trophy again. Right now I'm still in the process of realizing what just happened. I enjoyed my journey here at the US Open, and [I'm] just super happy to hold this baby again."

The baby she's referencing is the trophy, which she happily cradled.

Oh, and back to the dancing: Before the four-time major champion mistakenly called Alcaraz by the wrong name, she explained to the Today hosts that she's really not much of a dancer, and what you see on social media is rarely, if ever, the first take.

"I'm terrible at dancing," the 27-year-old admitted, "but I'm trying my best. I always pick the easiest move, just so I look OK. You don't understand how long it takes to [do] these easy moves for me. You have to see the first try. It's a disaster."

Sabalenka also added that she's planning to collab with Alcaraz for a TikTok video, so keep an eye out for that.