WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament News

Three-time champion Sabalenka leads Wuhan Open field

2m read 12 Sep 2025 1h ago
aryna sabalenka wuhan 2025
WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

Summary Generated By AI

Three-time champion and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open field, and she'll be joined by the rest of the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings. Other notable players in the field include Naomi Osaka, Victoria Mboko and the returning Paula Badosa.

features

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Wuhan 2024

08:43
Aryna Sabalenka, Wuhan 2024

The top players in the world will be in Wuhan in early October for the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open, the final WTA 1000 tournament of 2025.

Reigning US Open champion and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the 56-player singles field, and she'll be joined by the rest of the top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Qinwen Zheng -- who is scheduled to return to the Hologic WTA Tour in Beijing later this month -- and Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka is a three-time champion in Wuhan, winning last year -- she defeated Zheng in the final -- and repeating in 2018 and 2019, the last time the tournament took place before returning in 2024. (Sabalenka beat American Alison Riske for the trophy in 2019, and Anett Kontaveit in the championship match the year prior.)

Outside the Top 10, notable inclusions in the field include US Open semifinalist Naomi Osaka -- who's won 11 of her last 13 matches -- Montreal champion Victoria Mboko, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu and former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who's been out for more than a year with an ankle injury.

Also in the field is former World No. 2 Paula Badosa -- currently No. 20 -- who's been out of action since Wimbledon with an ongoing back injury.

Founded in 2014, the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open is played on outdoor hard courts at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center. The main stadium, Central Court, can seat up to 15,000 fans. Players will be competing for $3,654,963 in prize money.

Main-draw play kicks off on October 6, and the the final will be played on October 12. 

Must See

 

Brad Kallet

Summary Generated By AI

Three-time champion and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open field, and she'll be joined by the rest of the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings. Other notable players in the field include Naomi Osaka, Victoria Mboko and the returning Paula Badosa.

features

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Wuhan 2024

08:43
Aryna Sabalenka, Wuhan 2024