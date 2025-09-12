Three-time champion Sabalenka leads Wuhan Open field

Three-time champion and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open field, and she'll be joined by the rest of the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings. Other notable players in the field include Naomi Osaka, Victoria Mboko and the returning Paula Badosa.

The top players in the world will be in Wuhan in early October for the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open, the final WTA 1000 tournament of 2025.

Reigning US Open champion and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the 56-player singles field, and she'll be joined by the rest of the top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Qinwen Zheng -- who is scheduled to return to the Hologic WTA Tour in Beijing later this month -- and Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka is a three-time champion in Wuhan, winning last year -- she defeated Zheng in the final -- and repeating in 2018 and 2019, the last time the tournament took place before returning in 2024. (Sabalenka beat American Alison Riske for the trophy in 2019, and Anett Kontaveit in the championship match the year prior.)

Outside the Top 10, notable inclusions in the field include US Open semifinalist Naomi Osaka -- who's won 11 of her last 13 matches -- Montreal champion Victoria Mboko, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu and former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who's been out for more than a year with an ankle injury.

Also in the field is former World No. 2 Paula Badosa -- currently No. 20 -- who's been out of action since Wimbledon with an ongoing back injury.

Founded in 2014, the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open is played on outdoor hard courts at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center. The main stadium, Central Court, can seat up to 15,000 fans. Players will be competing for $3,654,963 in prize money.

Main-draw play kicks off on October 6, and the the final will be played on October 12.