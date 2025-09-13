Bartunkova stuns Frech to reach maiden WTA semifinal; Jovic and Jacquemot shine

After an action-packed day in Guadalajara, three first-time WTA semifinalists emerged: Iva Jovic, Elsa Jacquemot and Nikola Bartunkova, who capped the night with a straight sets win over defending champion Magdalena Frech.

Ahead of quarterfinal day in Guadalajara, several rising stars were eyeing a breakthrough into their first WTA semifinal.

Among them was 19-year-old Nikola Bartunkova, who faced a stiff test against defending champion Magdalena Frech.

But if the Czech -- who entered the tournament outside the top 200 -- was fazed, she didn’t show it. Instead, Bartunkova dispatched Frech in straight sets with poise and precision.

Playing later than anticipated and on the Grandstand court instead of the main stadium court due to weather delays, Bartunkova rolled with the punches. She overcame an early break in the opening set and never looked back, sealing a 7-5, 6-4 victory in 1 hour and 38 minutes.

With the win, Bartunkova advances to her first WTA semifinal -- coming in her first WTA-level tournament in nearly two years.

It also marks the first top 30 victory of her career.

For 17-year-old American Iva Jovic, mission accomplished.

Jovic defeated Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in a grueling 2-hour, 38-minute match that featured a nearly hourlong rain delay, an outfit change -- from a black kit to a purple one -- and dramatic momentum swings. She broke serve twice to stay alive in the third set, then saved a match point in a tense third-set tiebreak to clinch a spot in the next round.

Easy enough.

“I’m still shaking,” Jovic said after the match. “I can't believe I got through that match -- it was so up and down. But I never expected to get so much support here in Guadalajara. You guys got me through the match.”

With the win, Jovic improves to 11-3 in three-set matches across all levels this season.

To thank the fans for their support and for providing her with the final push she needed to secure the victory, Jovic gave it her best shot in Spanish.

“Muchísimas gracias por venir a apoyarme,” Jovic said. “Me pusieron los pelos de punta. Me ayudaron a superar el partido.”

THE DREAM LIVES ON! 🤩



Iva Jovic defeats Jimenez Kasintseva in a three set thriller to head in to her first Tour-level semifinal!#GDLOpenAKRONxSantander pic.twitter.com/eg1zpiG0Fn — wta (@WTA) September 13, 2025

Earlier in the day, fans at Akron Stadium were treated to another thrilling battle, as Elsa Jacquemot outlasted veteran Tatjana Maria to reach her first WTA-level semifinal.

Maria, the more experienced player, looked in control early, taking the first set 6-3. But the 22-year-old Frenchwoman from Lyon rallied from a set down to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Jacquemot was broken five times but broke Maria six times to edge ahead. Despite winning three fewer total points over the course of the match, Jacquemot found a way to prevail.

Elsewhere, Emiliana Arango continued her stellar run in Guadalajara, defeating Marina Stakusic 6-2, 6-3 in just 72 minutes to reach the semifinals without dropping a set.

It’s Arango’s second WTA 500 semifinal of the season -- both coming in Mexico, nearly seven months apart.

Why does Arango play such good tennis in Mexico? Even she’s not sure.

“I have no idea,” Arango said after the match. “But I need more tournaments here in Mexico. I want all the tournaments to be here in Mexico so I can have all the people with me.”

Back in March, she reached the final in Cancún before falling in lopsided fashion -- losing 6-0, 6-0 to Emma Navarro. Now, as the only player left in the draw with experience this deep into a WTA-level tournament, she’ll be looking for a better result this time around.