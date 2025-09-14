Jovic becomes youngest champion this season with Guadalajara title

American 17-year-old Iva Jovic claimed her first Hologic WTA Tour singles title at the Guadalajara Open Akron, becoming the youngest champion this season. Despite illness, Colombian Emiliana Arango put up a strong fight in the final.

The youngest player inside the Top 100 in the PIF WTA Rankings hit another milestone on Sunday. American 17-year-old Iva Jovic captured the first Hologic WTA Tour singles title of her career at the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open Akron with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Colombia's Emiliana Arango.

With a 1 hour and 35-minute victory, the Californian supplants Mirra Andreeva as the youngest singles champion this season at 17 years, 283 days old. Andreeva won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February at 17 years, 299 days old. Combined with 19-year-old Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah's win at the WTA 250 SP Open, teenagers are now 7-0 in singles finals on tour this season.

Jovic is also the youngest American to win a tour-level title since Coco Gauff won in Parma four years ago.

A first-time title-winner was assured of coming out of the final between Jovic and Arango, who was runner-up to Emma Navarro at the Mérida Open Akron earlier this year. And despite being stricken by illness -- even at one point getting sick on court -- Arango battled admirably, particularly in the first set.

Down 5-3, the Colombian saved three set points before breaking Jovic's serve for a second time in the set -- but couldn't turn a 30-15 lead in the next game to 5-5. Three of the games in the second set reached deuce, and Jovic was forced to save three break points in the first game.

Arango's effort drew kind words from the champion post-match.

"You showed so much fight and gave the people a show," Jovic said. "It's not easy to start out on tour when you're young ... but people like Emiliana make it easier and always have a smile on their face."

Entering the tournament ranked No. 73, Jovic will break the Top 50 on Monday for the first time. She will be the 12th player to break into that ranking range so far this season.

Jovic's win gave Americans a sweep in Jalisco, as her countrywoman Nicole Melichar-Martinez teamed with Irina Khromacheva to take the doubles title.

While the singles draw saw four unseeded semifinalists, the doubles draw went almost to form. Three of the Top 4 seeds made the semifinals, and No. 1 seeds Khromacheva and Melichar-Martinez defeated No. 2 seeds Giuliana Olmos and Aldila Sutjiadi 6-3, 6-4.