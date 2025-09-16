Defending champs Italy scores dramatic win over China to reach BJK Cup semifinals

Italy became the first nation to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals in Shenzhen after Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini each won three-set matches against China on Tuesday.

Cocciaretto comes back from the brink twice to give Italy a winning start

In the first match of the day, China's Yue Yuan, ranked 102 in the world, gave the home fans plenty to cheer about as she claimed the first set 6-4 and went on to build a 5-2 lead in the second. However, Cocciaretto battled back to win five games in a row and win the second set 7-5.

Yuan once again jumped to a strong start in the third, breaking twice to lead 4-0 and then 5-2. But once again, Cocciaretto, ranked 91st in the world, fought back to level the decider at 5-5. The 24-year-old Italian then broke her opponent once again and held serve to complete the memorable win 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in 2 hours and 52 minutes to give the defending champions a 1-0 lead.

Paolini also snatches victory from the jaws of defeat to give Italy winning point

In the second singles, it was the Chinese player, Wang Xinyu, who once again got off to a strong start as the world No. 34 got a decisive break on the Jasmine Paolini serve in the eighth game to win the first set 6-4.

Wang broke once again in the second on her way to a 5-3 lead. But just as Cocciarietto had done earlier, World No. 8 Paolini fought back to level the set and win it in a tiebreak.

With the momentum on her side, Paolini broke early in the third set to go up 2-0. However, this time it was Xinyu's turn to flip the script as she broke twice in a row to go up 4-2. There was one last twist though as Paolini went on a four-game winning streak to complete an improbable 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 win to send Italy into the semifinals.

Italy to face winner of Spain-Ukraine in semifinals

Italy will play the winner of Wednesday's quarterfinal between five-time champions Spain and Ukraine, who are looking for their first title in this competition. In the other two quarterfinals scheduled for Thursday, Kazakhstan will take on the United States while Great Britain will battle Japan.