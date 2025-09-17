Ukraine beats five-time champion Spain to advance to BJK Cup semifinals

Ukraine made history by reaching the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time after defeating Spain in the quarterfinals. Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina secured singles victories to lead Ukraine to a 2-0 win. They will now face Italy in the semifinals, while other quarterfinal matches are yet to be played.

Ukraine advanced to the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time in its history after winning both singles matches against five-time champion Spain on Wednesday.

Kostyuk gives Ukraine a winning start

In the first quarterfinal match, Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, ranked No. 26, came from a break down in the first set to defeat No. 51 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in straight sets. Bouzas Maneiro broke early to lead 3-1, but the 23-year-old Ukrainian rallied to win the set in a tiebreak. She then cruised through the second for a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory, giving her nation a 1-0 lead.

Svitolina beats Badosa in three sets to clinch the tie

In the second singles match, Spain’s Paula Badosa, playing her first match since Wimbledon after a recurring back injury, claimed a tight first set 7-5 over Elina Svitolina to keep Spain’s hopes alive.

But Svitolina, ranked No. 13, answered with a 6-2 second set and raced to a 4-1 lead in the decider. Badosa fought back to level the set before Svitolina earned the decisive break in the 12th game to close out a 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 win that sealed the tie for Ukraine.

The victory avenged Ukraine’s only other meeting with Spain in the competition — a 3-1 defeat in a 2013 World Group II tie.

Ukraine to face Italy in semifinals

Ukraine will next face another five-time champion, Italy, which defeated Japan 2-0 in Tuesday’s first quarterfinal. The remaining quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday: Kazakhstan vs. the United States and Great Britain vs. Japan.