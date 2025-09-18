By the numbers: Krejcikova's great escape against Raducanu in Seoul

Barbora Krejcikova treated the fans in Seoul to a stunning comeback to end the night, saving three match points en route to a 4-6, 7-6 (10), 6-1 victory over Emma Raducanu. She'll face top seed Iga Swiatek in Friday's quarterfinals.

The last time Barbora Krejcikova was on court before arriving in Seoul was at the US Open earlier this month, where she survived a dramatic fourth-round battle against Taylor Townsend, saving eight match points in a three-set win.

On Thursday night, she delivered another comeback -- this time against former US Open champion Emma Raducanu -- saving three match points en route to a 4-6, 7-6 (10), 6-1 victory in just under three hours.

Seoul: Scores | Draws | Order of play

The win sends Krejcikova to the Korea Open quarterfinals, where she’ll face top seed Iga Swiatek.

“I was very down,” Krejcikova said after the match. “I don’t really know how I turned it around, but I’m just happy to be through. At one point, the fans started cheering when I was serving and I was still down, so that was really nice and definitely gave me energy.”

Momentum was elusive early for Krejcikova, who broke first for a 2-1 lead in the opening set, but was broken immediately by Raducanu in response. The British No. 1 broke again a few games later to claim the set.

In the second set, Krejcikova broke in the opening game, but Raducanu capitalized on a string of unforced errors to win four straight games and take a 5-2 lead. Serving for the match a 5-3, Raducanu earned her first match point, but Krejcikova broke back on her way to forcing a tiebreak.

Raducanu was the first to produce a mini break at 2-0 and jumped ahead 5-2 in the breaker with the next two points coming on serve, but Krejcikova clawed back, winning the next two points. She saved two more match points before converting on her fourth set point to win the tiebreak 12-10 after a 1-hour and 20-minute set.

In the third set, Krejcikova saved two break points to hold for 2-1 -- her first break points saved in the match -- then reeled off five straight games to close it out -- sealing the win with an ace.

Closing out the comeback with an ACE 💥@BKrejcikova moves past the No.8 seed Raducanu in three sets!#KoreaOpen pic.twitter.com/g7Lnhxn6Px — wta (@WTA) September 18, 2025

Here are some notable stats from Krejcikova’s come-from-behind victory:

1: Thursday's win marked Krejcikova’s first career victory over Raducanu in what was -- surprisingly -- their first meeting. It’s also her first win over a former Grand Slam champion since defeating Coco Gauff in the group stage of the WTA Finals last November.

3: Krejcikova saved three match points against Raducanu. In fact, winning from match-point down is becoming a habit for her…

4: This is Krejcikova’s fourth comeback from match-point down this season -- all since June. She saved eight against Townsend at the US Open, two against Harriet Dart in Eastbourne and three against Jodie Burrage, also in Eastbourne. She’s now tied with Madison Keys for the most such wins in 2025.

10: Krejcikova improves to 10-1 in three-set matches this season, including six straight wins. The impressive display of on-court stamina serves as yet another testament to the work she’s put into her return from back surgery.

64: Krejcikova committed 64 unforced errors and 10 double faults. Still, she hit 48 winners -- 38 more than Raducanu.

Krejcikova will face Swiatek in Friday’s quarterfinal, their sixth career meeting. Swiatek leads the head-to-head 3-2 and won their most recent clash at last year’s WTA Finals.

A win for Krejcikova would level the rivalry, as well as send her to her first Korea Open semifinal.