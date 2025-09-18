Swiatek wins in Seoul, inspired on 'great adventure' by family connection

Top seed Iga Swiatek stayed perfect against Sorana Cirstea to reach the Korea Open 2025 presented by Motiva quarterfinals on her tournament debut, while Ella Seidel dethroned defending champion Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third-longest match of 2025 so far.

No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek made a victorious debut at the Korea Open 2025 presented by Motiva on Thursday, defeating Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-2 to post her sixth win in six meetings with the Romanian -- and afterwards, she revealed the family connection that made it extra special.

Seoul: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Swiatek's father, Tomasz, was a rower who competed in the men's quadruple sculls event at one Olympic Games -- Seoul 1988. This may be his daughter's first time in the city, but she's been hearing about it for all of her life.

"The Olympics in 1988 were the highlight of his career, and he's been telling us stories about it since me and my sister were kids," Swiatek said in her on-court interview. "So I'm happy to explore this city -- he's been talking about being here as a great adventure. I play a different sport, but still we're at the Olympic venue and I'm surprised by how the whole city is still appreciating the Olympic tradition. It's great, because this event is the best the world has in any area. Playing here for sure is an honor, and maybe next year my dad will come!"

Playing her first match since losing in the US Open quarterfinals to Amanda Anisimova, Swiatek got off to a fast start against an opponent to whom she has only ever dropped one set -- the first set of their first meeting back at the 2022 Australian Open. She hammered a pair of forehand winners en route to breaking Cirstea in the first game, and swiftly built a 5-1 lead.

Cirstea still battled hard, saving the first five points against her with fine serving and getting one of the breaks back as Swiatek lapsed into error -- but another forehand winner from the Pole sealed her sixth set point. In the second set, Swiatek still had to navigate a few untidy moments -- she tallied 19 winners to 21 unforced errors overall -- but nonetheless saved all three break points against her, and converted her first match point as Cirstea sent a forehand long.

Swiatek advanced to her 13th quarterfinal in 15 tournaments this year (excluding team competitions). She will next face a fellow major champion -- either No. 8 seed Emma Raducanu or Barbora Krejcikova.

Seidel dethrones Haddad Maia in third-longest match of 2025: Qualifier Ella Seidel came through a 3-hour, 28-minute barnburner to dethrone defending champion and No. 6 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 7-5 in the third-longest tour-level match of 2025 so far.

The No. 105-ranked German trailed by 5-2 and one match point in the third set, but surged through the next five games in a row in a blitz of heavy forehand winners mixed up with smartly-timed drop shots. Seidel, 20, has been surging in recent months. This result was her third career Top 30 win, all of which have come since June -- the 20-year-old also defeated Anna Kalinskaya in Berlin qualifying and Emma Navarro in Cincinnati en route to the last 16.

It's also not the first time this week that Seidel has battled back from the brink. She also saved five match points in her first qualifying match before overcoming Mai Hontama 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7) in 2 hours and 26 minutes.

Haddad Maia, who took a medical time-out leading 5-4 in the third set, later withdrew from the doubles tournament due to a right knee injury.

Seidel advances to her fourth WTA quarterfinal, and first at WTA 500 level. She will next face No. 2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, the only former champion remaining in the draw, who came through 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 against Roland Garros semifinalist Lois Boisson.