United States edges Kazakhstan to reach Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

Emma Navarro saved two match points, Elena Rybakina struck back for Kazakhstan, and Jessica Pegula teamed with Taylor Townsend to clinch the doubles and send the U.S. into the last four.

The United States, the most successful nation in Billie Jean King Cup history, advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan in Thursday’s first quarterfinal.

After the singles were split, the tie was decided in doubles -- the first of this week’s quarterfinals to hinge on the final rubber.

Navarro saves two match points in thriller against Putintseva

In the opening match, World No. 18 Emma Navarro took on No. 61 Yulia Putintseva. The American dropped an early break but recovered to claim the first set 7-5. Putintseva answered with her trademark variety, unsettling Navarro to take the second set 6-2, then broke early for a 2-0 lead in the third.

Navarro fought back to level the decider and forced a tiebreak. At 6-4, Putintseva held two match points, but the 24-year-old American held her nerve, reeling off four straight points to close out a 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (6) win in 2 hours, 31 minutes and give the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

Rybakina levels tie with dominant win over Pegula

With Kazakhstan needing a response, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina faced US Open semifinalist Jessica Pegula in a Top 10 showdown.

Rybakina built a 4-1 lead before Pegula steadied to reach 4-4 in the first set. From there, the Kazakh took control, winning eight of the next nine games to close out a 6-4, 6-1 victory in just over an hour and level the tie at 1-1.

Pegula/ Townsend clinch doubles to seal semifinal spot

In the winner-takes-all doubles, the United States paired Pegula with World No. 1 Taylor Townsend, while Kazakhstan fielded Rybakina and Putintseva.

The Americans started fast, taking the opening set 6-2. The Kazakh duo surged ahead 4-1 in the second, but Pegula and Townsend fought back to 4-4, then saved two set points in the 12th game to force a tiebreak. They dominated the tiebreak to close out a 6-2, 7-6 (1) win and secure the United States’ place in the semifinals.

U.S. to face winner of Great Britain-Japan tie

The Americans, chasing their first title since 2017, will meet the winner of the Great Britain–Japan quarterfinal, scheduled later on Thursday. Both nations are chasing their first BJK Cup title and are without their top-ranked stars, with Emma Raducanu (Britain) and Naomi Osaka (Japan) unavailable. Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal lead Britain, while Moyuka Uchijima and Ena Shibahara front the Japanese team.

Earlier in the week, five-time champion Italy and Ukraine -- seeking its first title -- advanced to Friday's semifinal with 2-0 wins over China and Spain, respectively.