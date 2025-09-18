Anisimova, Andreeva, Pegula headline Ningbo Open field; Osaka to play Japan Open

Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula will headline the WTA 500 Ningbo Open, held from Oct. 13 through Oct. 19. The same week, Naomi Osaka and Elise Mertens will lead the Japan Open field.

Five Top 10 players will be in Ningbo, China for the 2025 Aux · Ningbo Open, which kicks off on Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 19.

US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova leads the WTA 500's 28-player singles field, and she'll be joined by Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, China's Qinwen Zheng and Elena Rybakina.

Other notable names in the draw include Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova, Emma Navarro and Paula Badosa.

Played on outdoor hard courts, the Ningbo Open was founded in 2010. It became a WTA 125 event in 2013, and last year was elevated to the 500 level. The singles champion will take home 500 ranking points and $164,000.

Last year's champion was Daria Kasatkina, who's also in the field this year. She defeated Andreeva in the final.

Demi Schuurs and Yuan Yue won the doubles trophy.

Osaka, Mertens, Fernandez Lead Japan Open Field

The same week, in Osaka, there will be plenty of star power at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka leads the field, and she'll be joined by Elise Mertens, former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, Linda Noskova and 17-year-old Iva Jovic, who won in Guadalajara this past weekend to become the youngest champion on the Hologic WTA Tour this year.

Other notable names in the Osaka field include French Open semifinalist Lois Boisson, American Hailey Baptiste, former Top 5 player Maria Sakkari, Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala and American Peyton Stearns.

Champions Reel: How Suzan Lamens won Osaka 2024

Also known as the Japan's Women Open, this tournament became a WTA event in 2009. Prior to that, both women and men competed in the joint Japan Open. Following a three-year hiatus, it returned to the tour in 2023.

Suzan Lamens -- a main-draw alternate this year -- is the defending champion in Osaka. She defeated Australian Kimberly Birrell (also a main-draw alternate) in the final.

Ena Shibahara and Laura Siegemund are the defending doubles champions.