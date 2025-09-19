Quarterfinal day rained off in Seoul; Swiatek vs. Krejcikova postponed
All of Friday's singles matches have been cancelled at the Korea Open 2025 presented by Motiva due to continuous rain.
The four quarterfinals will now take place in Saturday's day session. No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek will resume her rivalry against Barbora Krejcikova at midday (local time) on Centre Court, followed by No. 2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova taking on qualifier Ella Seidel.
Meanwhile on Grandstand, No. 3 seed Clara Tauson will face Maya Joint at midday, followed by Suzan Lamens against qualifier Katerina Siniakova.
The semifinals are scheduled to be played in Saturday's night session, not before 5 p.m. local time. The Swiatek/Krejcikova winner will play the Tauson/Joint winner first, followed by the Alexandrova/Seidel winner against the Lamens/Siniakova winner.
The doubles quarterfinals will all take place indoors on Friday, including seven-time major champions Krejcikova and Siniakova -- playing together for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympic Games -- against Jaqueline Cristian and Hsieh Su-Wei.