WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H

Quarterfinal day rained off in Seoul; Swiatek vs. Krejcikova postponed

1m read 19 Sep 2025 1h ago
Iga Swiatek, Seoul 2025
Owen Hammond/WTA

Summary Generated By AI

All of Friday's singles quarterfinals were cancelled at the Korea Open 2025 presented by Motiva due to continuous rain. Iga Swiatek will now resume her rivalry with Barbora Krejcikova at midday (local time) on Saturday.

All of Friday's singles matches have been cancelled at the Korea Open 2025 presented by Motiva due to continuous rain.

Seoul: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Must See

The four quarterfinals will now take place in Saturday's day session. No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek will resume her rivalry against Barbora Krejcikova at midday (local time) on Centre Court, followed by No. 2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova taking on qualifier Ella Seidel.

Meanwhile on Grandstand, No. 3 seed Clara Tauson will face Maya Joint at midday, followed by Suzan Lamens against qualifier Katerina Siniakova.

The semifinals are scheduled to be played in Saturday's night session, not before 5 p.m. local time. The Swiatek/Krejcikova winner will play the Tauson/Joint winner first, followed by the Alexandrova/Seidel winner against the Lamens/Siniakova winner.

The doubles quarterfinals will all take place indoors on Friday, including seven-time major champions Krejcikova and Siniakova -- playing together for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympic Games -- against Jaqueline Cristian and Hsieh Su-Wei.

Rivalry Rewind: The best of Iga Swiatek vs. Barbora Krejcikova

 

WTA Staff

Summary Generated By AI

All of Friday's singles quarterfinals were cancelled at the Korea Open 2025 presented by Motiva due to continuous rain. Iga Swiatek will now resume her rivalry with Barbora Krejcikova at midday (local time) on Saturday.