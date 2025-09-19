Paolini leads Italy past Ukraine to reach Billie Jean King Cup final

Italy secured a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup final by defeating Ukraine 2-1, with Jasmine Paolini leading the charge. Paolini rallied to win her singles match and teamed up with Sara Errani for the decisive doubles victory. In the other semifinal, the United States will face Great Britain, who are aiming for their first title.

Italy advanced to the Billie Jean King Cup final for the third consecutive year after its doubles pair secured a decisive victory to defeat first-time semifinalist Ukraine 2-1 on Friday.

Jasmine Paolini played a starring role for the Italians, rallying to win her singles match before teaming with Sara Errani to clinch the doubles point.

Kostyuk gives Ukraine the early lead

World No. 26 Marta Kostyuk gave Ukraine a strong start, defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 6-3. The 23-year-old Ukrainian did not face a single break point and converted four of eight chances on Cocciaretto’s serve. The win improved Kostyuk’s record to 3-0 against the Italian and to 10-3 overall in singles at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Paolini rallies to even the score

World No. 8 Paolini responded in the second singles match, coming from a set and a break down to beat No. 13 Elina Svitolina 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Svitolina, who led their head-to-head 2-0, appeared headed for another victory after building a 6-3, 4-2 lead. But Paolini stormed back, earning her sixth win in her last seven Billie Jean King Cup matches to level the tie at 1-1. Svitolina, seeking a record-extending 19th victory for Ukraine in the competition, was left disappointed as her team’s dream of reaching its first final was put on hold.

Paolini returns with Errani to seal the final berth

Italy turned to its experienced doubles duo, Paolini and Sara Errani, to finish the job. They faced Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, breaking early for a 3-0 lead before closing out the first set 6-2.

Although the Ukrainians jumped ahead 3-1 in the second set, the Italians reeled off five straight games to complete a 6-2, 6-2 victory and book their spot in Sunday’s final. The win underlined Paolini's histrionics in the competition for the second year running. The 29-year-old had come also come from behind in her singles match against Wang Xinyu earlier in the week to help the Italians move into the last four.

U.S., Britain prepare for semifinal showdown

In the other semifinal on Saturday, 19-time champion United States will meet Great Britain, which is seeking its first Billie Jean King Cup title.

The Americans advanced with a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan, clinched by Jessica Pegula and Taylor Townsend in doubles. Britain moved through after Sonay Kartal and Katie Boulter won singles matches in straight sets against Japan.