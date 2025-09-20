United States beats Great Britain to set up BJK Cup final against Italy

The United States secured a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup final by defeating Great Britain 2-0, with Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula winning their singles matches. Navarro's comeback win and Pegula's hard-fought victory sealed the deal. They will face Italy, who beat Ukraine, in the other semifinal.

The United States, the most successful nation in Billie Jean King Cup history, will face Italy, the dominant team in recent years, in Sunday’s final.

The U.S. advanced after Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula won their singles matches to seal a 2-0 victory over Great Britain in Saturday’s semifinal.

Navarro gives U.S. early lead once again

For the second straight tie, world No. 17 Emma Navarro delivered the opening point for the Americans. She rallied from a set down to defeat Britain’s Sonay Kartal 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Navarro had also staged a comeback in the quarterfinals, saving two match points to beat Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. Saturday’s loss marked Kartal’s first singles defeat in four Billie Jean King Cup matches since making her debut in April.

Pegula clinches tie with three-set win

World No. 7 Jessica Pegula followed with a hard-fought victory over Katie Boulter. The 29-year-old Brit took the opening set, but Pegula recovered to claim a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Pegula had lost her singles match in the quarterfinals but rebounded in doubles to secure the deciding point for the U.S. This time, her singles win sent the 19-time champion Americans into their 31st Billie Jean King Cup final. This was also the 10th win for the U.S. team over the Brits in 11 ties between the two nations in the competition.

Italy awaits in Sunday’s final

The U.S. will meet Italy, which edged Ukraine in the first semifinal on Friday. Jasmine Paolini came from a set and a break down to beat Elina Svitolina in singles before teaming up with Sara Errani to win the decisive doubles match.

Italy, appearing in its third straight final, is seeking its sixth title. The United States is chasing its record-extending 20th crown.