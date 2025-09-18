WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Social Buzz

Zheng Qinwen shows her 'power' on Elle China October cover

1m read 18 Sep 2025 3h ago
Zheng Qinwen, Elle China October 2025
Elle China

Summary Generated By AI

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, recovering from elbow surgery, graces the cover of Elle China's October issue. The "Power Issue" celebrates the magazine's 80th anniversary with striking photos styled by Gao Ding and photographed by Nicky Yang.

features

Champions Reel: How Zheng Qinwen won Tokyo 2024

08:17
Zheng Qinwen, Tokyo 2024

Zheng Qinwen may be still be sidelined from the Hologic WTA Tour after elbow surgery -- but that doesn't mean she's stopped serving. 

The Olympic champion is the cover model for the October issue of Elle China -- one that's aptly dubbed "The Power Issue" in celebration of the magazine's 80th anniversary.

Photographed by Nicky Yang and styled by Gao Ding, Zheng turns heads in several statement outfits, including an all-black ensemble made up of a Dior velvet cape, sheer lace blouse and skirt, and lace blindfold.

Zheng has been out of action since July after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on her right elbow following a first-round loss to Katerina Siniakova at Wimbledon -- a decision she called "a necessary step toward a better version of myself on court" after playing with pain for much of the year.

Last month, she posted what she called a "recovery vlog" to the social media app RedNote, where she was seen lifting a tennis racquet in a hospital bed, stretching in its hallways, and weightlifting in the gym.

Must See

She is expected to return later this month on home soil at the back-to-back WTA 1000 events in Beijing and Wuhan. At the latter, she is the defending finalist, and she is also the defending champion at the Toray Pan Pacific Open, which begins on Oct. 20.

WTA Staff

Summary Generated By AI

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, recovering from elbow surgery, graces the cover of Elle China's October issue. The "Power Issue" celebrates the magazine's 80th anniversary with striking photos styled by Gao Ding and photographed by Nicky Yang.

features

Champions Reel: How Zheng Qinwen won Tokyo 2024

08:17
Zheng Qinwen, Tokyo 2024