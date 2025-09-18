Zheng Qinwen shows her 'power' on Elle China October cover

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, recovering from elbow surgery, graces the cover of Elle China's October issue. The "Power Issue" celebrates the magazine's 80th anniversary with striking photos styled by Gao Ding and photographed by Nicky Yang.

Zheng Qinwen may be still be sidelined from the Hologic WTA Tour after elbow surgery -- but that doesn't mean she's stopped serving.

The Olympic champion is the cover model for the October issue of Elle China -- one that's aptly dubbed "The Power Issue" in celebration of the magazine's 80th anniversary.

Photographed by Nicky Yang and styled by Gao Ding, Zheng turns heads in several statement outfits, including an all-black ensemble made up of a Dior velvet cape, sheer lace blouse and skirt, and lace blindfold.

Zheng has been out of action since July after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on her right elbow following a first-round loss to Katerina Siniakova at Wimbledon -- a decision she called "a necessary step toward a better version of myself on court" after playing with pain for much of the year.

Last month, she posted what she called a "recovery vlog" to the social media app RedNote, where she was seen lifting a tennis racquet in a hospital bed, stretching in its hallways, and weightlifting in the gym.

She is expected to return later this month on home soil at the back-to-back WTA 1000 events in Beijing and Wuhan. At the latter, she is the defending finalist, and she is also the defending champion at the Toray Pan Pacific Open, which begins on Oct. 20.