'You didn't fail': Zhang embraces mentor role to young Chinese players

At the age of 36, Zhang Shuai is thriving on court and embracing her role as a "tennis auntie" to the younger generation.

After Zhang Shuai thrilled the Diamond Court crowd with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 comeback win over qualifier Anastasia Zakharova in the China Open first round, the home favorite was understandably upbeat.

Beijing: Scores | Draws | Order of play

"I'm still very exciting on the court, very exciting back to the home tournament, very exciting play on Diamond Court," the 36-year-old said. Her secret? The wide array of dumplings and other delicacies in the player restaurant has been a welcome change. Usually, Zhang’s search for a satisfying meal means bypassing tournament food -- “similar because so healthy,” as she put it -- in favor of Chinese eateries worldwide. In Beijing, she’s been able to feast.

"Some tournament every day same, same, same," she said. "From qualies to the final, you have to stay there three weeks in the Grand Slam. You couldn't eat every day same, you know? Here, oh my God, before the match, I eat a big dinner. During the match, even three set, I still feeling full so I have full energy. I know I can beat her because I am still full energy, you know?

"Very important for player what you eat. I mean, healthy very important, but what you like more important - for me."

Fueled by good food, Zhang's win over Zakharova ("We both play really fast and early -- that's the great tennis, I like very much the tennis like this") was a full-circle moment for her. This time last year, she memorably snapped a 24-match losing streak, and went all the way to the quarterfinals -- a result that has helped re-establish her on tour, with a singles ranking of No. 112 and a doubles position of No. 14 this week.

That experience is one of many that mean Zhang is perfectly placed to be a mentor to younger Chinese up-and-coming talents -- the tennis version of the quintessential auntie figure in Asian culture. Her role as an elder of the sport is one she embraces.

"When I was practicing at the Diamond Court, somebody told me, 'I watched you when I was in elementary school, and now I'm in college,'" she said. "It just proves that I've been playing a long time."

That's why, when she sees young players struggle, Zhang is empathetic.

"When I see them, they're always full of panic, have a panicked face," she said. "They are anxious. Many uncertainties. I have gone through so much. I will be able to maintain a calm mindset. You cannot force this level of calm on a very young player.

"Talk about the Chinese classic journey to the west. You talk to those people when they start the journey. Of course, it will be quite different when they finish the journey. The only thing you can do is to encourage the young players. You just say positive things: 'I see you improve a lot every day.'"

China's quarterfinal loss to Italy at last week's Billie Jean King Cup Finals was one occasion on which Zhang had to put her best pep talks into practise. On home soil, both Yuan Yue and Wang Xinyu both led their singles rubbers by a set and a break, only to be reeled in by Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini respectively.

"After the BJK Cup, two girls were blaming themselves," Zhang said. "I said to them, 'You didn't fail, we're just one step closer to success. Every success is based on rounds of failures.' I tell them, 'You're great, you did a good job. Look at yourself. You are just one step away from victory. It was easy in the quarterfinals and semifinals. We were this close to victory.'

"They were reviewing this point and that point. Just forget them. Sometimes when I finish a match, I just forget those moments because there's no way for you to return to that moment. If you don't take this option, other people won't do it. This is tennis. This is professional sport. What we can do is to make tomorrow better."

That's a lesson directly taken from Zhang's own ups and downs. Twelve months ago, she was considering retirement. Now, the "motivation for battle" is burning strongly again, and she can't envisage stopping.

"I know I can play well -- last year I'm not sure," she said. "That's why I always talking to all the girls, 'You much better than you thought. You have to trust yourself. You have to believe yourself because everyone better than you thought.'"