Paolini, Rybakina rise to the occasion with Beijing victories

No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini and No. 8 seed Elena Rybakina posted contrasting scorelines en route to theit second-round victories at the China Open, but the Top 10 pair had one thing in common: rising to the occasion when it mattered.

Paolini defeated 2018 finalist Anastasija Sevastova for the fourth time in as many meetings, advancing 6-1, 6-3 in just 1 hour and 10 minutes. Immediately before her on the Lotus Court, Rybakina had struggled past Caty McNally 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in 2 hours and 28 minutes after saving three set points in the opener.

Despite Paolini's straightforward scoreline, it was a match in which the momentum could have swung on several occasions -- not least at the start, in which she had to save break points in her first two service games, and in the second when Sevastova began to find her range on some finely-cut drop shots. However, the Italian -- fresh off leading Italy to a Billie Jean King Cup title defense last week -- stamped out every potential turning point, saving all seven break points she faced.

Frequently, Paolini found her best tennis in the tightest games. She fended off two of the first four break points against her by ending all-court lung-busters with clean winners. In the second set, she moved out to 2-0 after a deuce game by winning the best exchange of the match, which featured a serve-and-volley play, a drop shot and finally a winning pass. As the finishing line drew nearer, Paolini refused to let up, pummeling a series of forehand winners to break Sevastova for the fourth time in the final game.

Paolini's next opponent will be No. 27 seed Sofia Kenin, who defeated Polina Kudermetova 6-4, 6-2.

Rybakina's performance was not as clean. The Kazakhstani committed 68 unforced errors and required a medical time-out in the second set for treatment on her shoulder. McNally -- who had defeated her via retirement in their only previous meeting, at Charleston 2021 -- also proved to be a tricky opponent, gaining a foothold in the second set with several excellent forays to the net.

However, Rybakina was able to hold firm when she needed to. Facing three set points as McNally served for the opener at 5-4, Rybakina saved the first with a forehand winner and the second with a return rocketed straight at the American's feet. McNally double faulted on the third, and netted a volley to drop serve. Two games later. Rybakina rifled a backhand winner directly off a McNally smash to steal the set.

In the decider, McNally threatened a late charge after saving three break points that would have put her down 5-1. With her form rejuvenated, she held two break-back points in the next game -- but Rybakina was able to stave off the comeback attempt with accurate power hitting to maintain her lead.

Rybakina will next face Eva Lys, who pulled off an escape from 5-2 down in the third set to defeat 17-year-old No. 32 seed Iva Jovic 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.