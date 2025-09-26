Vote: What was the best shot of the week in Beijing?

We've curated our five favorite shots from the week that was in Beijing. What do you think was the best shot of the week at the China Open? Check out the shots and vote for your No. 1 pick.

The Asian swing has officially heated up.

The top players in the world have descended on Beijing for the China Open, the second-to-last WTA 1000 tournament of the season, and there already have been plenty of fireworks in the early rounds.

Plenty of incredible shots, too. What was the best of the week? There was no shortage of heart-stopping shots to choose from, but we narrowed it down to our top five from the week that was. Check them out below, with some additional content, and make sure to vote for your favorite shot at the bottom.

Bondar puts away Andreescu's front-facing tweener

Trailing early in the second set after dropping the first, Bianca Andreescu showed off some nifty defense before busting out the rarely-seen behind-the-back, front-facing tweener. Anna Bondar was all over it, though, smashing a backhand crosscourt winner to take the point.

Bondar ended up winning the set in a tiebreak for a 6-4, 7-6 (4) first-round win.

Arango's masterful lob-pass combo

Keep in mind that earlier in the day, lucky loser Emiliana Arango was casually reading a book in the player's lounge, on the verge of a nap, when she got the call that she was scheduled to play in the main draw following Wang Yafan's withdrawal with a lower back injury.

When she stepped on court, energized with a second opportunity, she looked locked in from the start. Case in point: This masterful exchange in the second set against Suzan Lamens. After coming to the net early in the point, the Colombian tracked down a ball over her head, flicked a lob and nailed a picture-perfect backhand pass for the winner.

Arango went on to win the match 6-3, 6-3, and will play hometown favorite Zheng Qinwen in the second round.

Galfi's delicate dropper ends marathon point

This incredible point is emblematic of how tight this match was. Trailing 2-3 in the second set -- after dropping the first in a tiebreak -- and looking to convert a third break point in the game, Dalma Galfi gutted out this must-have 24-stroke point with a delicate dropper that Lois Boisson couldn't get to.

This match was loaded with back-and-forth points like this -- though not quite this long -- hence why it lasted 3 hours and 24 minutes, the eighth-longest tour-level match of 2025.

Galfi ended up taking the second set, but Boisson took control in the decider for a 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-2 win.

Yue's gorgeous lob

With the second set leveled at 3-all, Yuan Yue showed off her remarkable athleticism and all-court game in this point against Yulia Putintseva. After defending a booming backhand down the line, Yuan finished the point with a stretched-out backhand lob that sailed right over Putintseva's head.

"Shot of the day right there!" the broadcaster proclaimed. Perhaps, but was it the shot of the week?

To the delight of the crowd in the Diamond Court, Yuan went on to win 6-3, 6-3.

Sevastova's counter drop shot

You know a shot is impressive when it draws applause from the player across the net -- and especially when that player is No. 8 in the world.

Jasmine Paolini was sufficiently impressed when Anastasija Sevastova countered Paolini's drop shot with one of her own, aided by a burst of speed and spectacular touch.

The Italian went on to win the match comfortably, 6-1, 6-3, to set up a second-round match against 27th seed Sofia Kenin.