Noskova advances to China Open fourth round after Zheng retires

Linda Noskova advances to China Open fourth round as Qinwen Zheng retires due to injury. Noskova won in three sets, marking her 10th career victory over a top-10 opponent. She faces Potapova next, seeking a quarterfinal spot in Beijing.

Linda Noskova reached the fourth round of the WTA China Open in Beijing on Monday after seventh-seeded local favorite Qinwen Zheng was forced to retire in the deciding set of their third-round clash.

Noskova, seeded No. 26, started strong to claim the first set 6-4. Zheng, playing her first match since Wimbledon following elbow surgery, responded by taking the second set 6-3.

In the final set, Noskova built a 3-0 lead before Zheng retired due to pain in her elbow, handing the Czech the victory.

The retirement marked a frustrating end for Zheng, who admitted she returned this week against the advice of her team to play in front of her home fans and is still not at full strength following her surgery.

Career Milestones for Noskova

The win marked Noskova’s 10th career victory over a top-10 ranked opponent and her fourth of 2025. She became the second-youngest Czech player since 1990 to score 10 career top-10 wins, behind only Nicole Vaidisova. It was also Noskova’s 31st win of the season, a career-best total after finishing 2024 with 26 victories.

Potapova next in the last 16

The 20-year-old secured her first WTA tour-level win over Zheng in two meetings and will next face Anastasia Potapova for a place in the quarterfinals.

Potapova advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Zeynep Sonmez. She holds a 1-0 career record against Noskova, rallying from a set down to defeat her in the opening round at Roland Garros earlier this year.