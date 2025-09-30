Anisimova sets up Paolini clash in China Open quarterfinals

Amanda Anisimova staged a remarkable comeback to reach the WTA China Open quarterfinals, defeating Karolina Muchova on Tuesday. Her strong form continues with 23 wins since June and she faces Jasmine Paolini or Marie Bozukova next.

Amanda Anisimova advanced to the WTA China Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, rallying from a set down to defeat Czech Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. The victory extends the American’s strong run of form in recent months following finals appearances at both Wimbledon and the US Open. She will next face sixth seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy for a place in the last four.

Comeback Win

Muchova dominated the opening set 6-1, but Anisimova responded by breaking twice to level the third-round match. The decider stayed on serve until the ninth game, when Anisimova earned the crucial break and then held to seal the three-set win.

Surge in second half of 2025 continues

Since the start of the grass season in June, Anisimova has collected 23 wins, the second most on tour behind Iga Swiatek’s 27 in that span. The 22-year-old also secured her seventh quarterfinal appearance of the year, equaling her career-high set in 2022.

The result also marked Anisimova’s first comeback victory over a top-20 opponent after losing 11 consecutive matches of that kind dating back to 2022. It further improved her head-to-head record against Muchova to 2-0 at the tour level.

Paolini awaits in the quarterfinals

Anisimova will face sixth-seeded Paolini for a place in the semifinals. Paolini scored a 6-2, 7-5 win over Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in the final match of the evening in Beijing.

Bouzkova saved two match points in the 10th game of the second set and had two chances to break Paolini’s serve in the next game before the Italian held on to close out the win in straight sets.

Anisimova holds a 1-0 record against Paolini, having won their only previous meeting in straight sets at Parma in 2021.