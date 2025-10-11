By the numbers: Pegula snaps Sabalenka's Wuhan winning streak to reach final

Jessica Pegula ended Aryna Sabalenka's 20-match winning streak in Wuhan with a thrilling 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) victory. Pegula's comeback sets up an all-American final against Coco Gauff. Pegula will aim for her fourth WTA 1000 title and first of the season.

Aryna Sabalenka's Wuhan winning streak. Jessica Pegula's three-set mastery. Something had to give in the second semifinal of the Dongfeng · Voyah Wuhan Open on Saturday -- and after 2 hours and 19 minutes, the American's success in final sets was still in tact.

A 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) comeback for Pegula snapped Sabalenka's 20-match unbeaten streak in Wuhan, and sets an all-American final between Pegula and No. 3 seed Coco Gauff. Pegula will bid for her fourth career WTA 1000 title, and first of the season, against Gauff, as well as a fourth singles title at any level this season.

Pegula came into the match having played seven consecutive three-setters during the Asian swing -- and won six of them, including her first four matches in Wuhan. Her third career win against Sabalenka was her eighth, and came with its own incredible theater.

Jess Pegula battles back from a set down against Sabalenka to win the deciding tiebreak 7-2. An absolute classic in Wuhan!

Other key facts and figures from Pegula's win included:

1: Pegula's win against Sabalenka represented a personal milestone. She had previously been winless in her career against Top 10 opponents after losing the first set. She was 0-29 in those prior matches, and 27 of those were lost in straight sets.

4: From 5-2 down in the final set, Pegula won four straight games -- and had two match points to win a fifth straight, and end the match, at 6-5.

5: But in a five-deuce 12th game, Sabalenka saved them both, and eventually sent the match to a final-set tiebreak. In that service game, Pegula served four double faults -- her entire total for the match. One came on the first match point, and another came on the final break point.

7: Pegula broke Sabalenka's serve seven times in the match, and three of those came in the final set. The seven breaks of Sabalenka's serve were the second most in a Hologic WTA Tour match for the World No. 1 this season -- after Gauff broke her nine times in the Roland Garros final.

