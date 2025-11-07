Advantage Sabalenka or Rybakina? Making the case for the finalists in Riyadh

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are meeting for the 14th time in the WTA Finals championship match. Who will win their first year-end title? We make the case for both players.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- It’s Aryna Sabalenka versus Elena Rybakina in Saturday night’s championship match at the WTA Finals. They’ve each gone undefeated here, a perfect 4-0, against the best players in the world to get to this point.

On Friday night, No. 6 seed Rybakina came back to defeat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, while No. 1 Sabalenka, playing some scintillating tennis, took down Anisimova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Both players would love to add this beast of a title to their already sparkling resumes.

It’s the crowning climax of the 2025 season. To the winner goes $5.23 million and 1,500 rankings points.

One thing we know for sure: With Coco Gauff’s loss in her final round-robin match, there will be a first-time champion at the WTA Finals for the 10th straight year.

This is Sabalenka’s fifth trip to the year-end championship. Her run to the final this week matches her career-best performance at the Finals, a runner-up finish to Caroline Garcia in a tight match three years ago in Fort Worth. She also reached the semifinals in 2023 and 2024.

Rybakina, playing in her third consecutive WTA Finals, had never escaped the round-robin stage.

Rybakina and Sabalenka are more than familiar with each other’s game. This will be their 14th meeting, with Sabalenka holding an 8-5 edge. Rybakina hasn’t played anyone more than she's played the World No. 1.

When these two get together, the ball flies.

They’ll be looking to make one last great impression before a few weeks off and the customary tropical island voyage; Sabalenka, for one, is headed to the Maldives.

Brad Kallet and Greg Garber make the case for each of the finalists.

The Case for Sabalenka

Brad Kallet: Perhaps no one on tour is hotter than Rybakina right now, Greg, but no one has been better this year than Sabalenka.

And forget what she did for the bulk of the year, for a second. Since the start of the US Open, which she won for the second straight year, she's won 14 of 15 matches. And with four more wins in Riyadh this week, she's now a ridiculous 39-6 on hard courts in 2025.

She's looked authoritative against every kind of player this week -- the movers in Jasmine Paolini and Gauff, the grinder in Pegula and, most recently, the fellow basher in Anisimova. She was particularly aggressive in that one, not giving an inch and steadying late in the third set when she had to close it out. She's certainly relieved to be past the American, who equaled her power and pace for much of the match on Friday.

The World No. 1 also has significant experience at this event, to the tune of 20 career matches and a final appearance in 2022. Winning here is one of the last few major boxes she needs to check, and I expect her to come out firing and roaring early against Rybakina.

And yes, their head to head can't be ignored. This will be Round 14, dating all the way back to 2019, and Sabalenka has taken two of three this year, most recently a straightforward 6-3, 6-3 win in the Wuhan quarterfinals last month.

"I'm super excited facing her," the four-time Grand Slam champion said of Rybakina after her victory over Anisimova. "I'm ready to bring everything I have left in the season. It's the last match of the season. I'm ready to fight."

Fight she will, and she won't be denied. Sabalenka gets it done and puts an exclamation point on another tremendous season.

The Case for Rybakina

By her high standards, Brad, it’s been just an OK year for Rybakina. She won two WTA 500 titles, in Strasbourg and Ningbo. But she’s found something swinging through Asia -- the kind of belief that carried her to the Wimbledon title three years ago.

Rybakina’s won 10 straight matches -- a walkover in Tokyo notwithstanding -- and, if she can keep serving the way she has, it will be 11 on Saturday night.

Just listen to Pegula, who was on the wrong end of 15 aces in the semifinals.

“I felt like in these conditions and on this court, especially with her serve, it’s tough when she’s getting free points every single game," Pegula explained.

Rybakina, by far the ace leader among Hologic WTA Tour players, has 503 for the year. Pegula played a terrific tactical match but couldn’t survive those free points.

And don’t underestimate Rybakina’s resilience. That comeback against Pegula was her ninth of the year; only Madison Keys (10) has more.

“Aryna, she’s a great champion,” Rybakina said of Sabalenka. “It’s always difficult to play against her. She has a big serve, big shots. We’ve played so many times, it’s always very tricky. I will need to be focused from the first point.”

Riyadh 2025 is starting to feel a lot like Cancun 2022. That was when Iga Swiatek roared through the field, beating three Top 5 players in Gauff, Sabalenka and Pegula in the final. Rybakina has equaled that feat, beating Swiatek, Anisimova and Pegula.

She has looked so comfortable on this indoor court at King Saud Arena -- and the surface aids and abets her booming serve. The result she’ll hold in her head is last year’s round-robin victory over Sabalenka on this same court. She won that in three sets, taking the decider 6-1.

That serve, and that memory, will carry her to the title, Brad.