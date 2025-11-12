Osaka and Townsend break it down, ocean-style, in offseason TikTok

Taylor Townsend and Naomi Osaka went viral with a yacht dance video to a Minaj and 4 Non Blondes remix to as a part of their offseason vacation. Osaka dazzled in a blue swimsuit, while Townsend rocked a black one-piece. The video was the latest showcase of their off-court friendship.

Taylor Townsend and Naomi Osaka are making waves this offseason -- literally and figuratively!

The two stars set the Internet ablaze with a joint video posted to social media on Wednesday, where they could be seen dancing on a yacht to a mash-up of Minaj’s 2012 song “Beez in the Trap” and 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 chart-topper “What’s Up?” The remix has gone viral on TikTok, with creators blending Minaj’s verses and Linda Perry’s famous vocals to create a remix that Rolling Stone says that the video app "can't get enough of."

Looking cool on the clear-blue seas, Osaka stunned in a bejeweled blue swimsuit accented with multicolored beads, while Townsend wore black cut-out one-piece and layered in gold jewelry.

"In the ocean trap with @naomiosaka," captioned Townsend on Instagram, where the post picked up nearly 100,000 likes less than a day after it was posted.

Later, posing in a blue two-piece, a relaxed Osaka showed off more sun-soaked snapshots. "Beaches and I just get along." she wrote.

Two of the Hologic WTA Tour's touring mothers, Osaka and Townsend showcased an off-court bond more than once this season. After giving birth to son Adyn in 2021, Townsend returned to tennis a year later and had the best season of her career this season, which included an Australian Open win with Katerina Siniakova and an ascent to the World No. 1 ranking.

At the US Open, where Townsend reached the fourth round in singles and was runner-up with Siniakova in doubles, Osaka credited her hard work -- and joked that it was "sickening" that Townsend's "hardware collection grows every tournament."

But Osaka's hardware collection grew this year, too. She reached two tour-level finals -- the ASB Classic and the Omnium Banque Nationale -- and also won a WTA 125 tournament in Saint-Malo, France. For the first time since 2021, the four-time Grand Slam champion finished in the Top 20 of the PIF WTA Rankings.