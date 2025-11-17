Where WTA stars are vacationing this offseason (hint: they love the Maldives)

After a long, grueling season, players are headed to the beach (and other locations) to rest, recharge and relax before preparations for 2026 begin. Here's a roundup of some of the epic trips players are taking.

The offseason is upon us, which means it's high time for the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour to rest, recharge and, in most cases, hit the beach. (Most of them dig one beach locale, in particular -- see more below.)

Here are some of the vacation and leisurely highlights from the start of the offseason.

Aryna Sabalenka heads to the Maldives

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has a lot to celebrate after another brilliant season in which she finished No. 1 for a second straight season -- after going wire to wire -- led the tour in match wins and prize money (setting an all-time record in the latter category) and winning her fourth Grand Slam.

She decided to forego Greece, her usual R&R spot, for the Maldives after the year-end WTA Finals. She was so excited for this trip that she could hardly contain her excitement in her post-match press conference in Riyadh.

"Can we do it quick? I want to go to the Maldives," Sabalenka said after losing to Elena Rybakina in the WTA Finals championship match.

Later in the press conference, she added that she planned to "sit back in Maldives, having my probably tequila, and think back and try to analyze my behavior, my emotions."

We can't speak to what she's thinking about on the sand, but she certainly appears to be enjoying herself.

Belinda Bencic follows suit

Sabalenka isn't the only WTA star who ventured to the Maldives.

Belinda Bencic, who won her first title as a mother in Abu Dhabi and jumped 476 (!) spots in the PIF WTA Rankings (from No. 487 to No. 11), also hit the South Asian nation.

Ostapenko, too

Was there a memo that went around? Jelena Ostapenko, who won a singles title in Stuttgart and a pair of doubles titles in Abu Dhabi and Charleston, also headed to the Maldives after the last tournament of the year in Riyadh.

Taylor Townsend and Naomi Osaka pal around

How about this epic pairing? Pals Taylor Townsend and Naomi Osaka took to the blue waters of the Caribbean, where they danced on a yacht to a mash-up of Nicki Minaj’s 2012 song Beez in the Trap and 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 chart topper What’s Up?

Early contender (and likely the overwhelming winner) for moment of the offseason.

Amanda Anisimova returns to the Big Apple

Amanda Anisimova decided to stay stateside, returning to the city where she had one of the best fortnights of her career just a couple months ago (and where many more memories will likely be made in the years to come).

It's not tropical, but you can't argue with New York City in the fall.

And we're back...

Back to the Maldives, where Marketa Vondrousova basked in the sun after winning a title in Berlin back in June and, more recently, reaching the US Open quarterfinals. (She sadly had to withdraw from her match against Sabalenka because of a knee injury.)

Doubles players love the Maldives, too

Katerina Siniakova just finished No. 1 in the doubles rankings for the fifth time, joining none other than Martina Navratilova.

After receiving her trophy in Riyadh, she celebrated another incredible season in ... where else? ... the Maldives.

Some of the great cities of the world

After wrapping up her season in Jiangxi, Yulia Putintseva did some sightseeing around Japan before heading to Paris.