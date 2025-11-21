Vote: What was the best shot of the Grass-Court swing?

We've rounded up our five favorite shots from this season’s Grass-Court swing. What do you think was the top shot of the swing? Check them out and vote for your pick below.

With the 2025 season complete, we’re looking back at all the incredible matches and picking the top shots from each of the swings. Next up is the Grass-Court swing.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek dominated the swing with her first career Wimbledon title and also emerged victorious in Bad Homburg the tournament prior. Marketa Vondrousova and Tatjana Maria won WTA 500s at Berlin and the HSBC Championships, respectively.

Elise Mertens, McCartney Kessler and Maya Joint won 250-titles in s’Hertogenbosch, Nottingham and Eastbourne.

We’ve narrowed it down to our five favorite shots from the swing. Which do you think was the best? Check them out below and vote for your top pick at the bottom.

Note: We've only selected shots from WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events.

Linda Noskova’s unbelievable down-the-line winner

Linda Noskova really had no business winning this point. Jessica Pegula moved her from corner to corner and set herself up with an overhead smash.

That’s when Noskova did the unthinkable, lunging for an unbelievable backhand winner down the line. Both Pegula and Noskova stood in disbelief. Pegula won this Bad Homburg semifinal 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-1, but Noskova took home June's Shot of the Month honors.

Linda Noskova's backhand winner has herself in disbelief

Laura Siegemund’s hustle scores in Bad Homburg

Victoria Azarenka made Laura Siegemund earn this point in Bad Homburg.

Initially, Siegemund moved Azarenka from each end of the court, but somehow Azarenka kept the point alive. After Siegemund hit a backhand return from her baseline, Azarenka attemped a drop shot, but Siegemund’s speed to dig the ball won this hard-fought point in front of the German crowd.

Azarenka won the match 6-2, 6-2.

Laura Siegemund sprints to dig and win point in Bad Homburg

Mirra Andreeva’s set-point slice

The spin that Mirra Andreeva put on this slice is wicked.

On both set and break point against Magdalena Frech in the first round of Berlin, Andreeva saw Frech’s positioning and went for the slice.

Landing on the sideline, the ball’s spin caused a change of direction Frech wasn’t expecting, ultimately securing the first set for the teenager. Frech, however, came back to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Mirra Andreeva takes first set in Berlin with nasty slice

Ekaterina Alexandrova’s jaw-dropping backhand

The crowd’s collective gasp in unison is all you need to know about this point.

Early in the first set in a semifinal matchup between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Elise Mertens in 's-Hertogenbosch, Mertens appeared to have hit the winning forehand, so much that there was some premature clapping.

But Alexandrova didn’t quit, lunged for an incredible backhand return and broke Mertens’ serve. The match turned out to be a thriller with Mertens emerging victorious 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 to advance to the final.

Ekaterina Alexandrova lunges for backhand winner against Elise Mertens

Heather Watson’s acceleration from baseline scores drop shot

We end the nominees with doubles in Eastbourne.

Heather Watson and Mingge Xu were tied 5-5 in the opening set vs. Magali Kempen and Tang Qianhui. In this quick, 11-shot rally, Watson tried a cross-court winner and a lob to break through, but it wasn’t until she saved a smash volley and hustled for a winning drop shot to secure the point.