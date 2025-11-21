The 2025 stats wrap, part 3: Aces, tiebreaks, the longest matches and more

Who hit the most aces? Who had the best tiebreak and three-set records? Who won the longest match of the year? All that and more in part three of the 2025 statistics wrap.

This week, we break down some of the key numbers behind the 2025 WTA Tour season -- from first-time milestones to noteworthy upsets and from the longest matches to the best three-set records.

Part three of the 2025 statistics wrap covers how players won their matches this season: the aces, the three-setters, the longest battles and more.

Who were 2025's ace queens?

Three players fired more than 20 aces in a single tour-level match in 2025:

26: Clara Tauson, Auckland R2, d. Sofia Kenin 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(3)

22: Marketa Vondrousova, Adelaide R1, d. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2

21: Lulu Sun, Monterrey R1, l. Linda Noskova 7-6(2), 7-6(7)

The 10 players who hit the most total aces (in tour-level main draws) across the season were:

1. Elena Rybakina (516)

2. Linda Noskova (373)

3. Clara Tauson (358)

4. Ekaterina Alexandrova (339)

5. Naomi Osaka (307)

6. Aryna Sabalenka (302)

7. Elise Mertens (261)

8. Iga Swiatek (243)

9. Veronika Kudermetova (240)

10. Ann Li (236)

The five players with the best aces-per-match ratio (with a minimum of 10 tour-level matches) in 2025 were:

1. Elena Rybakina (6.88 aces per match)

2. Naomi Osaka (6.82)

3. Jodie Burrage (6.75)

4. Clara Tauson (6.17)

5. Linda Noskova (6.02)

Who were 2025's tiebreak queens?

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka set an Open Era record for the most tiebreaks won in a single season with her total of 22, including 19 in a row between the Doha second round, where she lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) to Ekaterina Alexandrova, and the Beijing semifinals, where she lost 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) to Jessica Pegula.

Five other players in the year-end Top 100 won a total of 12 tiebreaks or more at tour level in 2025: Linda Noskova (16), Elena Rybakina (15), Clara Tauson (13), Sofia Kenin (12), Diana Shnaider (12).

Fourteen players in the year-end Top 100 won two-thirds or more of the tiebreaks they played at tour level in 2025 (minimum eight matches). They are as follows, ordered by percentage of tiebreaks won:

90: Ajla Tomljanovic (9-1)

89: Maya Joint (8-1), Veronika Kudermetova (8-1)

88: Aryna Sabalenka (22-3)

79: Dayana Yastremska (11-3)

78: Magda Linette (7-2)

76: Linda Noskova (16-5)

75: Marketa Vondrousova (6-2), Anna Blinkova (6-2)

69: Anna Kalinskaya (11-5)

67: Sofia Kenin (12-6), Jasmine Paolini (10-5), Hailey Baptiste (10-5), Magdalena Frech (6-3)

Seven players went undefeated in third-set tiebreaks in 2025 (minimum two tour-level matches contested, including Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers and Finals). They are as follows, ordered by third-set tiebreak record:

3-0: Peyton Stearns, Coco Gauff, Anna Bondar

2-0: Maya Joint, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belinda Bencic, Ajla Tomljanovic

Stearns set an Open Era record by winning three consecutive third-set tiebreaks to reach the Rome semifinals.

Eighteen players contested three or more third-set tiebreaks in 2025 at tour level. They are as follows, ordered by win-loss record:

3-0: Peyton Stearns, Coco Gauff, Anna Bondar

3-1: Linda Noskova

3-2: Sofia Kenin

2-1: Rebecca Sramkova, Clara Tauson, Hailey Baptiste, Viktorija Golubic, Emma Navarro

2-2: McCartney Kessler, Moyuka Uchijima, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula

2-3: Elena Rybakina

1-2: Emma Raducanu, Ekaterina Alexandrova

0-3: Elina Svitolina

Twenty-two regular (first to seven) tiebreaks went to 9-9 or beyond in 2025 WTA main draws (tiebreak winner listed first):

Barbora Krejcikova d. Taylor Townsend 1-6, 7-6(13), 6-3, US Open R4

Elisabetta Cocciaretto d. Arianne Hartono 7-6(11), 7-5, 's-Hertogenbosch R1

Amanda Anisimova d. Zhang Shuai 7-6(11), 6-0, Beijing R3

Viktorija Golubic d. Arantxa Rus 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(10), Cluj-Napoca R1

Polina Kudermetova l. Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-7(10), 6-4, 6-2, Rome R1

Magda Linette l. Bernarda Pera 6-2, 6-7(10), 7-5, 's-Hertogenbosch R1

Marketa Vondrousova d. Wang Xinyu 7-6(10), 4-6, 6-2, Berlin F

Maya Joint d. Alexandra Eala 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(10), Eastbourne F

Clara Tauson d. Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 7-6(10), Wimbledon R2

Madison Keys l. Renata Zarazua 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 7-5, US Open R1

Barbora Krejcikova d. Emma Raducanu 4-6, 7-6(10), 6-1, Seoul R2

Maya Joint d. Zhu Lin 7-5, 7-6(10), Wuhan R1

Diana Shnaider l. Yulia Putintseva 7-6(7), 6-7(9), 4-6, Adelaide QF

Olga Danilovic d. Moyuka Uchijima 7-6(9), 4-6, 6-1, Rouen QF

Amanda Anisimova d. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 7-6(9), Wimbledon QF

Diane Parry d. Tara Wuerth 7-6(9), 3-6, 7-5, Hamburg R1

Sara Bejlek d. Alycia Parks 7-6(9), 6-3, Prague R2

Emma Navarro d. Wang Yafan 7-6(9), 6-3, US Open R1

Jessica Pegula d. Emma Raducanu 3-6, 7-6(9), 6-0, Beijing R3

Cristina Bucsa l. Victoria Mboko 7-5, 6-7(9), 6-2, Hong Kong F

Lucia Bronzetti l. Katarzyna Kawa 6-7(9), 6-0, 6-2, Chennai R1

Arina Rodionova d. Storm Hunter 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(9), Chennai R2

Only two super-tiebreaks (first to 10) went into overtime (to 9-9 or beyond) in a Grand Slam main draw in 2025:

Alexandra Eala d. Clara Tauson 6-3, 2-6, 7-6[11], US Open R1

Moyuka Uchijima d. Olga Danilovic 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6[9], US Open R1

Who were 2025's three-set queens?

Jessica Pegula both played and won the most three-set matches in 2025 at tour level, including Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers and Finals. In total, seven players contested 21 or more three-set matches in 2025 (win-loss records in brackets):

31: Jessica Pegula (18-13)

25: Elena Rybakina (15-10)

24: Emma Navarro (12-12)

22: Madison Keys (16-6)

21: McCartney Kessler (11-10), Linda Noskova (10-11), Diana Shnaider (9-12)

Ten players won more than 70% of their three-set matches at tour level in 2025 (ordered by percentage won):

82: Victoria Mboko (9-2)

80: Coco Gauff (12-3)

79: Amanda Anisimova (15-4)

75: Emiliana Arango (6-2)

73: Madison Keys (16-6), Eva Lys (8-3)

72: Jasmine Paolini (13-5)

71: Anna Kalinskaya (10-4)

70: Belinda Bencic (14-6), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (7-3)

Madison Keys had the most wins from a set down in 2025 -- and notably, she was the only player with a positive record in matches after dropping the first set, winning 11 times and losing nine times. The next-best ratio belonged to Elena Rybakina, who was 9-15 in matches after dropping the first set.

Who were 2025's 6-0 queens?

Fourteen players won five or more 6-0 sets at tour level in 2025:

17: Iga Swiatek

8: Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina

7: Ekaterina Alexandrova, Amanda Anisimova

6: Coco Gauff, Elise Mertens

5: Mirra Andreeva, Belinda Bencic, Leylah Fernandez, Eva Lys, Aryna Sabalenka, Diana Shnaider, Katie Volynets

What were the longest matches of 2025?

Fifty WTA main-draw matches lasted 3 hours or more in 2025, as follows:

1. Belinda Bencic d. Yuliia Starodubtseva 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, Ningbo R2 (3:33)

2. Coco Gauff d. Zheng Qinwen 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(4), Rome SF (3:32)

3. Viktorija Golubic d. Arantxa Rus 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(10), Cluj-Napoca R1 (3:30)

4. Maria Sakkari d. Ashlyn Krueger 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5, Beijing R1 (3:29)

5. Ella Seidel d. Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 7-5, Seoul R2 (3:28)

6. Lucia Bronzetti d. Zhu Lin 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-6(6), Cincinnati R1 (3:27)

7. Laura Siegemund d. Tatjana Maria 7-5, 6-7(6), 7-6(2), Montreal R1 (3:26)

8. Tatjana Maria d. Chloe Paquet 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4, Bogota R1 (3:25)

T9. Aliaksandra Sasnovich d. Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6[8], Wimbledon R1 (3:24)

T9. Lois Boisson d. Dalma Galfi 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-2, Beijing R1 (3:24)

T9. Kimberly Birrell d. Joanna Garland 6-7(2), 6-3, 7-5, Chennai SF (3:24)

T12. Gao Xinyu d. Beatriz Haddad Maia 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, United Cup RR (3:22)

T12. Jasmine Paolini d. Belinda Bencic 5-7, 7-5, 6-3, Ningbo QF (3:22)

T14. Daria Kasatkina d. Peyton Stearns 7-6(7), 4-6, 7-5, Brisbane R2 (3:21)

T14. Liudmila Samsonova d. Jessica Pegula 6-7(8), 7-5, 7-6(5), Berlin R2 (3:21)

T15. Diane Parry d. Tara Wuerth 7-6(9), 3-6, 7-5, Hamburg R1 (3:21)

T17. Emma Navarro d. Peyton Stearns 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5, Australian Open R1 (3:20)

T17. Wang Xinyu d. Jil Teichmann 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-4, Singapore QF (3:20)

T19. Laura Siegemund d. Hailey Baptiste 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, Australian Open R1 (3:16)

T19. Jaqueline Cristian d. Leylah Fernandez 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3, Indian Wells R2 (3:16)

T19. Yuliia Starodubtseva d. Wang Yafan 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, Montreal R1 (3:16)

T19. Joanna Garland d. Mei Yamaguchi 5-7, 7-5, 7-5, Chennai R2 (3:16)

T23. Yulia Putintseva d. Diana Shnaider 7-6(3), 6-7(9), 6-4, Adelaide QF (3:14)

T23. Harriet Dart d. Jana Fett 7-5, 2-6, 7-6[7], Australian Open R1 (3:14)

23. Rebecca Sramkova d. Laura Siegemund 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(6), Nottingham R1 (3:13)

T26. Jule Niemeier d. Laura Siegemund 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, Stuttgart R1 (3:12)

T26. Magdalena Frech d. Sara Errani 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(5), Stuttgart R1 (3:12)

T26. Emiliana Arango d. Viktoriya Tomova 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4, Rome R1 (3:12)

T26. Leylah Fernandez d. Elena Rybakina 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 7-6(3), Washington SF (3:12)

T30. Clara Tauson d. Caroline Dolehide 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, Washington R2 (3:10)

T30. Renata Zarazua d. Madison Keys 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 7-5, US Open R1 (3:10)

T32. Aryna Sabalenka d. Emma Raducanu 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5), Cincinnati R3 (3:09)

T32. Moyuka Uchijima d. Olga Danilovic 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6[9], US Open R1 (3:09)

T34. Anastasia Zakharova d. Kimberly Birrell 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, Cleveland R1 (3:08)

T34. Belinda Bencic d. Karolina Muchova 3-6, 7-5, 7-5, Tokyo QF (3:08)

36. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro d. Louisa Chirico 5-7, 7-5, 6-4, Montreal R1 (3:06)

T37. Katie Volynets d. Erika Andreeva 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2, Auckland R1 (3:05)

T37. Leolia Jeanjean d. Yuliia Starodubtseva 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, Cincinnati R1 (3:05)

39. Barbora Krejcikova d. Taylor Townsend 1-6, 7-6(13), 6-3, US Open R4 (3:04)

T40. Cristina Bucsa d. Emma Raducanu 5-7, 7-5, 7-5, Singapore R1 (3:03)

T40. Belinda Bencic d. Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), Madrid R3 (3:03)

T40. Jaqueline Cristian d. Camila Osorio 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4, Rabat SF (3:03)

43. Beatriz Haddad Maia d. Emma Navarro 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2, Strasbourg QF (3:02)

T44. Sorana Cirstea d. Emma Navarro 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5, Dubai R3 (3:01)

T44. Camila Osorio d. Ann Li 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, Beijing R1 (3:01)

T44. Laura Siegemund d. Mirra Andreeva 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3, Wuhan R2 (3:01)

T47. Destanee Aiava d. Greet Minnen 5-7, 7-5, 7-6[6], Australian Open R1 (3:00)

T47. Anna Bondar d. Noma Noha Akugue 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3), Hamburg R1 (3:00)

T47. Ajla Tomljanovic d. Renata Zarazua 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(1), Monterrey R1 (3:00)

T47. Diana Shnaider d. Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), Monterrey QF (3:00)

Three WTA finals passed the two-and-a-half hour mark:

1. Victoria Mboko d. Cristina Bucsa 7-5, 6-7(9), 6-2, Hong Kong (2:49)

2. Iga Swiatek d. Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5, Seoul (2:43)

3. Coco Gauff d. Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4, Roland Garros (2:38)