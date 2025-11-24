Osaka will make cameo in Meghan Markle's 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration'

Naomi Osaka's enviable offseason continues next month with a cameo appearance in Netflix's 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.' The show will premiere on Dec. 3.

Naomi Osaka will get into the holiday spirit in next month's With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will make a cameo in the Meghan Markle-starring lifestyle show, as was revealed in the trailer released by Netflix.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will take viewers into her Montecito, California kitchen and share "how she likes to make this time with family and friends especially memorable and meaningful," Netflix announced.

Other guest stars set to appear in the holiday special include celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, restaurateur Will Guidara and close Markle confidantes Kelly Zajfen and Lindsay Roth.

This won't be the first time that Osaka and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have collaborated. At the of 2020, the World No. 16 was a guest on her and Prince Harry's holiday special for Archewell Audio.

A few months later, after Osaka decided to withdraw from the French Open to protect her mental health, Markle -- a mental health advocate and huge tennis fan -- offered her support and encouragement.

The Netflix cameo continues an enviable offseason for Osaka. Earlier this month, Osaka and pal Taylor Townsend vacationed in the Caribbean, where they posted a video of themselves dancing on a yacht to a mash-up of Nicki Minaj’s 2012 song Beez in the Trap and 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 chart topper What’s Up?.

The 28-year-old certainly has plenty to feel good about in the aftermath of a season that saw her rise 43 spots in the PIF WTA Rankings, including runs to the Montreal final and US Open semifinals. She finished the year 35-15, and her title at the WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo, France was her first since 2021.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 3.