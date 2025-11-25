Serena Williams hits the court with younger daughter, Adira: 'Sharing my passion'

Serena Williams delights fans by sharing her love for tennis with 2-year-old daughter Adira, seen mimicking her mom's moves on the court. This isn't their first adorable tennis moment, and Williams has also involved her older daughter Olympia in the sport -- though she says she'd never pressure either to play if she didn't want to.

This doubles team is hitting all the right shots! Serena Williams had social media swooning on Monday when she posted photos of herself "sharing her passion" for tennis with her 2-year-old daughter, Adira.

In photos posted to Williams' Instagram account, the former world No. 1 is seen on a backyard tennis court with the younger of her two children.

The toddler can seen balancing a ball on her racquet while mimicking her mom’s forehand -- and the Internet couldn't get enough of the sweet scene.

But this isn’t the first time that the all-time great and Adira have shared a cute moment on the tennis court. Back in July, Williams posted another candid snapshot of the two between the white lines.

Balancing Adira on her hip, Williams stood in the classic trophy pose, as if serving -- and joked that she never thought she'd "have to carry [her] doubles partner."

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion welcomed Adira in August of 2023 -- a year after she played her last professional match at the 2022 US Open. The 44-year-old also shares daughter Olympia, 8, with husband, Reddit co-founder and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian -- and tennis has been, fittingly, a family affair. Williams signed her elder daughter up for lessons back in 2020, owing to tennis' status as a safe, socially-distant sport during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said at the time that the coach had "no idea" that she was her daughter.

Two years ago, she confessed that Olympia "doesn't actually like to play tennis too much," even if she did show natural talent from an early age.

"That's a little disappointing for me, but she's actually really good at it. So we are trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit," she said.

But maybe the key lies in making it a sister act? After all, Williams would know a thing or two about that.

"If your daughters play tennis it would be epic," wrote one Instagram user in the comments of her latest post, while another predicted that little Adira would be the 2040 US Open champion.