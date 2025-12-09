Moms had so many moments on the WTA Tour in 2025

It was a remarkable year for moms on the WTA Tour in 2025, from memorable runs to historic titles to rises up the rankings. Here are some of the most notable achievements from mothers from this past season.

Perhaps more than ever before, we're seeing moms return to the Hologic WTA Tour after giving birth and regularly achieve incredible results.

And 2025 was no different, with moms consistently going on memorable runs, winning titles and rising up the rankings. More important than the results on court, though, are the messages they send of resilience, power and perseverance.

Here's a look at some of the most notable achievements from moms on the WTA Tour in 2025, all while setting an example of strength and inspiring women across the globe.

Belinda Bencic

Bencic, 28, won the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open a mere 10 months after giving birth to her daughter, Bella. It was the first time a mother had won a WTA Tour singles title since 2023.

During the trophy presentation, Bencic celebrated her ninth career title with Bella in her arms.

"We are so appreciative and blessed to have Bella in our lives," Bencic said after beating American Ashlyn Krueger in the final. "And then also to be able to still do what I want to do. And then also, like, having the good results on top of that. So the emotions were about feeling incredibly grateful, blessed. And just a mini dream come true.”

Later in the season, the WTA Comeback Player of the Year nominee added a 10th career title in Tokyo.

In between, she reached the quarterfinals of Indian Wells and the semifinals of Wimbledon, rising from No. 487 in the PIF WTA Rankings at the start of the season to No. 11 by year's end.

Tatjana Maria

Maria, 38, made history in June when she came through qualifying to win the HSBC Championships in London. It was the first time since 1973 that a woman had won the tournament at Queen's Club, with the WTA Tour returning to the historic venue after not holding an event there for more than 50 years. It was also the first WTA 500 title of the German's career.

The mother of two girls had the week of her career, winning seven straight matches (including two in qualifying) and picking up wins over Karolina Muchova, WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina, Australian Open champion Madison Keys and two-time major finalist Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Perhaps the best part? Her two girls, sitting in the front row, got to see her win it.

"It's such a special moment for all of us, like a family together," Maria said after becoming the oldest singles champion on the tour since another returning mother, then-38-year-old Serena Williams, won the ASB Classic in Auckland in 2020. "We won this trophy together, because we stick together and we are doing everything together.

"So it's not only me that won this trophy today. It's like my whole family won this trophy."

Maria started the year ranked 89th and finished at No. 45.

Taylor Townsend

The mother of Adyn, 4 -- who became something of a social media sensation cheering his mom on at the US Open -- also made history in 2025, becoming the first mom to reach No. 1 in the world in the doubles rankings. She also won her second career doubles major, winning the Australian Open at the start of the year with partner Katerina Siniakova.

The American added three more doubles titles -- in Dubai, Washington, D.C. and Osaka -- and qualified for the WTA Finals in Riyadh. The 29-year-old also had a memorable run to the fourth round of the US Open quarterfinals in singles, upsetting fifth-seeded Mirra Andreeva in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I'm exactly where I need to be," Townsend said after losing to Barbora Krejcikova in her next match. "...I'm playing the tennis I need to play to be inside the top 20, top 10, to win a Grand Slam."

Naomi Osaka

The four-time Grand Slam champion had a resurgence in 2025. Osaka, who gave birth to her daughter, Shai, in July 2023, got off to a hot start by reaching the final in Auckland in January. Then in the spring, she won the WTA 125 title in Saint-Malo, France, her first title since 2021.

But the most notable progress back to the upper tier of the sport came in the summer, when the 28-year-old made the final in Montreal. She followed that up with a semifinal showing at the US Open, the first time she's reached the final four in New York as a mother.

"I'm really inspired by all the moms on tour," Osaka said after beating Muchova in the US Open quarterfinals. "I also have this thing of feeling like I'm not doing good enough, or I'm being left behind. And when all the moms came back and they did well kind of off the bat, I sort of felt like there was something wrong with me.

"I know that Belinda made the semis of Wimbledon, so I was just really ... I just really felt like I was losing a race in some sort of weird way. That was on my mind, and now I'm here and I feel like a weight's been lifted off of my shoulders."

She finished the season ranked No. 16 -- her highest ranking since returning from maternity leave -- after beginning the year at No. 57.

Elina Svitolina

The Ukrainian had a strong season in 2025, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open (where she lost to eventual champion Keys in three sets) and the French Open. The 31-year-old also added the 18th title of her career -- and first in nearly two years -- after winning the WTA 250 Open Rouen Capfinances Metropole in France. (She won five straight matches without dropping a set.)

The mother of Skaï, 3, finished at No. 14 in the world after posting an impressive 35-15 record.