Eala carries flag for Philippines at 2025 SEA Games

After a historic season, 20-year-old Alexandra Eala has emerged as one of the faces of Filipina sports. The latest example of that was at the 2025 SEA Games, where she served as a flag-bearer at the opening ceremony.

All throughout 2025, Alexandra Eala broke barriers and records for Filipina tennis, and she's continuing to champion the country as one of its most recognizable and beloved athletes.

The latest example came on Dec. 9, when the 20-year-old sensation was a flag-bearer during the opening ceremony of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games -- commonly known as the SEA Games -- in Bangkok.

Dressed in a Barong, Eala proudly carried the Filipina flag alongside volleyball player Bryan Bagunas.

"An honor of a lifetime," Eala wrote on Instagram after the ceremony, which was held at Rajamangala Stadium. "Thank you very much for the trust and for the opportunity to carry the name of our beloved town. Long live Filipino athletes!"

This will be Eala's second appearance at the SEA Games, after first appearing in the 2021 competition -- which was actually held in May 2022 -- in Vietnam. At just 16 years old, the World No. 52 won three bronze medals across singles, mixed doubles and the women's team event.

It's a wonderful end to what was a breakthrough year for Eala. Back in March, as a wild card in the Miami Open main draw, the then-19-year-old been three Grand Slam champions (Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek) on her way to the semifinals.

That week in South Florida was a historic one. Never before had a Filipina beaten a Top 30 player, and Eala did it three times over the course of five days. She also became the first Filipina to reach a tour-level semifinal, and the following week became the first Filipina to crack the Top 100.

Proving that she's not a one-hit wonder, Eala followed that stunning performance up by reaching the final in Eastbourne and winning the Guadalajara 125 Open. By season's end, she had hit No. 50, another first for a Filipina.

The 2025 SEA Games will run conclude on Dec. 20, and then Eala will kick off her 2026 season at the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland, which begins on Jan. 2.