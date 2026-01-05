Preview: Sabalenka and Venus take the court; United Cup quarterfinal berths on the line

Get ready for a massive day of tennis across the Tasman. From Aryna Sabalenka's first match of 2026 to Venus Williams' season kickoff and a winner-take-all United Cup showdown between Australia and Czechia, we have the storylines to watch.

But for one match, Aryna Sabalenka would have a perfect 14-0 record at the Brisbane International.

The World No. 1 hasn’t forgotten.

“Of course, remembering [the 2024] final,” Sabalenka said, “I really want to do just a little bit better.”

Elena Rybakina knocked out a 6-0, 6-3 win in that championship match, which in retrospect cost Sabalenka the chance to win three consecutive titles in Brisbane. Sabalenka can make it three in four years with a win in this stacked WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz 500 event.

Her journey begins Tuesday with a match against Cristina Bucsa, who was a three-set winner over qualifier Anna Bondar in the first round. Sabalenka is familiar with her game because their only previous meeting came at last year’s US Open, when she defeated Bucsa 6-1, 6-4 in the fourth round.

As it turns out, Rybakina also kicks off her new year on Tuesday when she faces Zhang Shuai. Rybakina owns a 2-1 head-to-head record, but she lost to Zhang at the 2022 Australian Open when she retired.

Rybakina, the No. 3 seed, could meet Sabalenka in the semifinals. She has a perfect 5-0 record playing Brisbane.

“I know the courts well,” Rybakina told reporters. “I know the conditions. So I really like that also we have a roof, which helps on couple of courts.

“Yeah, I really enjoy always my time here. I think the courts, since it's fast, it's good for my game, so I'm just looking forward to start.”

Sabalenka, who has appeared in three straight Australian Open finals, winning two of them, also has the kind of power game that thrives Down Under.

“I always enjoy coming here,” Sabalenka told reporters on Saturday. “I always show my best tennis here. I enjoy playing in front of all of the people. I'm really excited to be back and really hope to do well again.”

The first match at Patrick Rafter Arena features 2024 Australian Open champion Madison Keys opposite fellow American McCartney Kessler, who was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Emiliana Arango.

Three-time Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova withdrew from the singles draw with a right lower leg injury and was replaced by Lucky Loser Yulia Putintseva, who scored a 6-2, 6-4 first-round victory over Hailey Baptiste.

Brisbane International schedule: Tuesday, Jan. 6

Pat Rafter Arena: starts 11:00 a.m. (8 p.m. ET)

[WTA] M. Kessler (USA) vs. [5] M. Keys (USA)

[WTA] [1] A. Sabalenka vs. C. Bucsa (ESP)

[ATP] NB 2:30 p.m.: [WC] N. Kyrgios (AUS) vs. A. Kovacevic (USA)

[ATP] NB 6:30 p.m.: G. Dimitrov (BUL) vs. [Q] P. Carreno Busta (ESP)

[WTA] NB 8:00 p.m.: [3] E. Rybakina (KAZ) vs. [Q] S. Zhang (CHN)

Show Court 1: starts 11:00 a.m.

[ATP] B. Nakashima (USA) vs. [2] A. Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

[ATP] G. Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) vs. [4] T. Paul (USA)

[ATP] [7] C. Norrie (GBR) vs. U. Humbert (FRA)

[WTA] [11] K. Muchova (CZE) vs. [WC] A. Tomljanovic (AUS)

[WTA] M. Bouzkova (CZE) vs. [15] P. Badosa (ESP)

Show Court 2: starts 11:00 a.m.

[ATP] [5] D. Shapovalov (CAN) vs. [Q] R. Collignon (BEL)

[WTA] [12] D. Shnaider vs. A. Potapova (AUT)

[WTA] NB 2 p.m.: S. Kenin (USA) vs. [7] E. Alexandrova

[WTA] S. Cirstea (ROU) vs. [14] J. Ostapenko (LAT)

[ATP] [Q] R. Hijikata (AUS) vs. [WC] A. Walton (AUS)

United Cup quarterfinal berths in play

Meanwhile, in Sydney Australia and Czechia, both 1-0, will battle for the Group D title.

When Australia’s Maya Joint came up ill, Storm Hunter stepped in and scored two points, defeating Malene Helgo in singles and teaming with John-Patrick Smith in mixed doubles to defeat Norway 2-1. Hunter, ranked No. 428 in singles, was ecstatic.

“Super, super happy,” Hunter said afterward. “Just glad that I could do my part tonight. Just wanted to go out there and, yeah, give it a good crack.”

Team captain Lleyton Hewitt said he isn’t sure if Joint will be available for her singles match against Barbora Krejcikova; if not, it would again be Hunter.

It was Krejcikova, who came through for Czechia against Norway on Monday, tallying a singles win over Helgo and adding a mixed doubles victory with Adam Pavlasek.

The team that wins will meet either Germany or Poland in the quarterfinals.

The Group D scenarios are straightforward: The winner of Australia vs. Czechia wins the group. The loser finishes second.

In Group B action, 1-0 Canada can secure a quarterfinal berth with a win over Belgium (0-1). To get there, Victoria Mboko and Felix Auger-Aliassime swept to a 3-0 victory over China.

Jan. 6 schedule: Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Group B: Canada (1-0) vs. Belgium (0-1)

Start time: 10:30 a.m. local / 2:30 a.m. ET

Women’s singles: Victoria Mboko vs. Elise Mertens

Men’s singles: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Zizou Bergs

Mixed doubles: Mboko / Auger-Aliassime vs. Mertens / Bergs

Group D: Australia (1-0) vs. Czechia (1-0)

Start time: Not before 5 p.m. local / 4 a.m. ET

Women’s singles: Maya Joint vs. Barbora Krejcikova

Men’s singles: Alex de Minaur vs. Jakub Mensik

Mixed doubles: Storm Hunter / John-Patrick Smith vs. Krejcikova / Mensik

United Cup: Perth

In Group C, it’s 0-1 Italy versus 0-1 France with the winner finishing second.

Jan. 6 schedule: Perth, RAC Arena

Group C: Italy (0-1) vs. France (0-1)

Start time: 10 a.m. local / 9 p.m. ET

Women’s singles: Jasmine Paolini vs. Leolia Jeanjean

Men’s singles: Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs. Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Mixed doubles: Sara Errani / Andrea Vavassori vs. Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah (FRA) / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Auckland ASB Classic

Things are heating up in Auckland, with top-seeded Elina Svitolina plays her first match of the season, against Varvara Gracheva.

No. 4 Alexandra Eala faces Donna Vekic and No. 5 Magda Linette goes up against 45-year-old wild card Venus Williams.

Jan. 6 schedule: Auckland

Centre Court: starts 11:30 a.m.

[WC] K. Boulter (GBR) vs. [Q] Y. Starodubtseva (UKR)

[WC] M. Barry (NZL) vs. E. Seidel (GER)

[5] M. Linette (POL) vs. [WC] V. Williams (USA)

NB 6:00 p.m. — [1] E. Svitolina (UKR) vs. V. Gracheva (FRA)

D. Vekic (CRO) vs. [4] A. Eala (PHI)

Grandstand: starts 11:30 a.m.