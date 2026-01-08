By the numbers: Eala punches Auckland quarterfinal ticket in 63 minutes

Alexandra Eala dominated Petra Marcinko in just over an hour to secure her fourth WTA Tour quarterfinal spot. The Filipina notched an almost-flawless 6-0, 6-2 victory, where she was perfect 6-for-6 break-point conversion rate.

Though fourth-seeded Eala and the unseeded Marcinko were peers as juniors -- the Filipina is just seven months older than the Croatian, who was ranked World No. 1 in juniors -- the second-round clash in New Zealand was their first-ever singles meeting at either the international junior or professional level. And she hardly let up after jumping out to an early lead to seal her place in the last eight in just 63 minutes.

"I'm so happy with how I was able to compete and handle the different situations on court," Eala, who needed 2 hours and 40 minutes to win her opening match, said afterwards. "Every start of the year comes differently: new year, new story, and that goes for everybody.

"I'm happy with how I'm starting ... it's difficult, everyone at this level gives you certain challenges, but again, I'm happy with how I'm playing."

Other key figures from Eala's victory included:

2: Eala is now 2-0 against players from Croatia at WTA main-draw level in her career. Her first win came just Tuesday against Donna Vekic.

6: Eala was a perfect 6-for-6 on break-point opportunities in the match. She also faced six break points herself, but saved five of them.

7: The World No. 53 started the match by winning the first seven games. She ended the match by winning six in a row, from an early break deficit at 2-1.

11: Marcinko came into the tilt having won 11 straight matches. She ended 2025 by winning two ITF World Tennis Tour events in the United Arab Emirates -- a W75 in Fujairah and a W100 in Dubai -- before she beat Camila Osorio in the Auckland first round.

12: The World No. 82 won just 12 points in seven service games overall -- a 31% clip.

For a spot in the semifinals, Eala will face No. 5 seed Magda Linette, who defeated unseeded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in three sets, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. She hopes to beat the 33-year-old for the first time, having lost their two previous matches -- including a match on grass in Nottingham last year.