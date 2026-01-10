United Cup Final 2026: What to know about the Poland vs. Switzerland showdown

Three-time finalist Poland and first-time finalist Switzerland will meet at the championship of the United Cup, where Iga Swiatek will battle Belinda Bencic in women's singles. From time to order of play and previews, here is everything to know about Sunday’s United Cup final.

SYDNEY, Australia -- The 2026 United Cup final has arrived. The season-opening mixed team event on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz will see Poland face Switzerland.

Following two group stage matches, the quarterfinals and semifinals, the two countries made their way through the initial field of 18 split between Perth and Sydney to reach the final. The Swiss will be competing in their first United Cup final, while Poland, also seeking their first title, reached their third consecutive United Cup final after avenging their 2025 final loss with a win over the United States in the semifinals.

From time to order of play and previews, here is everything to know about Sunday’s final:

When and where is the United Cup final?

The final is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. local time (6:30 AM GMT, 1:30 AM EST). As with all Sydney ties, the final will be played at Ken Rosewall Arena at Sydney’s Olympic Park.

What is the order of play?

Following team introductions and national anthems, the order of play is as follows:

Women's singles: Iga Swiatek (POL) v. Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Men's singles: Hubert Hurkacz (POL) v. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Mixed doubles: Swiatek/Hurkacz (POL) v. Bencic/Wawrinka (SUI)

Note: The mixed doubles lineup is subject to change players. Poland has primarily utilized Jan Zielinski and Katarzyna Kawa while Switzerland has used their pairing of Bencic and Jakub Paul.

Who is on each team and how did they reach the final?

Poland (Sydney, Group F winner)

Captain: Mateusz Terczynski

Women's players: Iga Swiatek, Katarzyna Kawa, Katarzyna Piter

Men's players: Hubert Hurkacz, Daniel Michalski, Jan Zielinski

Results

•Group F: Win vs. Germany 3-0 -- Swiatek d. Eva Lys 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

•Group F: Win vs. Netherlands 3-0 -- Swiatek d. Suzan Lamens 6-3, 6-2

•Quarterfinal: Win vs. Australia 2-1 -- Swiatek d. Maya Joint 6-1, 6-1

•Semifinal: Win vs. United States 2-1 -- Coco Gauff d. Swiatek 6-4, 6-2

Swiatek captures dominant win over Joint in United Cup quarterfinals

Switzerland (Perth, Group C winner)

Captain: Stan Wawrinka

Women's players: Belinda Bencic, Naima Karamoko

Men's players: Wawrinka, Jakub Paul, Luca Castelnuovo

Results

•Group C: Win vs. France 3-0 -- Bencic d. Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-4

•Group C: Win vs. Italy 2-1 -- Bencic d. Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3

•Quarterfinal: Win vs. Argentina 2-1 -- Bencic d. Sierra 6-2, 6-2

•Semifinal: Win vs. Belgium -- Bencic d. Elise Mertens 6-4, 4-6

Highlights: Bencic edges Mertens to give Switzerland lead in United Cup semifinals

What are the rankings points and prize money at stake?

The United Cup is categorized as a WTA 500 event. Ranking points are only given for singles wins, not mixed doubles, and do not factor in the result of the tie. Prize money is available for match wins per player for both singles and mixed doubles in addition to prize money for the team.

In Sunday's final, a singles win will add an additional $296,200 in prize money while a mixed doubles win adds $55,800. A team win will yield an extra $27,300 per player on the new champion's team.

In the PIF WTA Rankings, Bencic will earn 500 ranking points for the whole tournament with a singles win because she'd finish 5-0. She's currently at 325 with four singles wins. Swiatek, with three wins has earned 150 ranking points, but can improve that to 325 with a win over Bencic.

Below is the accrued earnings by the two singles women’s finalists.

Swiatek

Total: $209,600

Singles: $172,000

Team: $37,600

Current rankings points | Maximum: 150 | 325

Swiatek earned $45,000 for each of her two group stage wins and $82,000 for her quarterfinal win over Joint.

Bencic

Total: $427,100

Singles: $327,900

Mixed Doubles: $61,600

Team: $37,600

Current rankings points | Maximum: 325 | 500

Bencic earned $45,000 for each of her two group stage wins, $82,000 for her quarterfinal win over Sierra and $155,900 for her semifinal win over Mertens.

Championship preview

Bencic comes into Sunday's final with the most momentum, having not lost a match -- both singles and mixed doubles -- and has garnered an 8-0 perfect record. From the group stage to the quarterfinal, the World No. 11 won all her singles matches in straight sets, including a top 10 win over Paolini. Alongside Paul, Bencic has won all her mixed doubles matches, including three that have been deciders.

The Swiss No. 1's last -- and only -- win against Swiatek came at the US Open in 2021 with a 7-6 (12), 6-3 win shortly after she won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The 2025 WTA Comeback Player of the Year eyes her first title of 2026 after wins in Abu Dhabi and Tokyo last season.

As for the Swiatek, the World No. 2 enters off a tough defeat to Gauff, but was salvaged by the rest of her team for a shot to compete with Bencic. Historically, Swiatek owns this head-to-head with a 5-1 advantage, and she's won the last four. Notably, the six-time Grand Slam champion knocked off Bencic 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the semifinals at Wimbledon last season, which Swiatek went on to win with a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing of Amanda Anisimova.

Swiatek earned her 15th career singles win at the event by defeating Joint in Friday's quarterfinal. In two United Cup final appearances, Swiatek has split her two singles matches, defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber in 2024 but falling to Gauff in straight sets last year.