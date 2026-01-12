It truly was 'Belinda's World' as Bencic receives United Cup MVP honor

Belinda Bencic was named the United Cup's most valuable player, finishing with a 9-1 record and a perfect 5-0 record in singles. Swiss captain Stan Wawrinka often said it was "Belinda's World," and Bencic could not have asked for a better singles start to the 2026 season.

SYDNEY, Australia -- It all started after Switzerland’s opening United Cup 3-0 win against France on Jan. 3 in Perth.

Belinda Bencic had just defeated Leolia Jeanjan in singles and then secured the sweep of the French alongside Jakub Paul in mixed doubles.

Asked for his initial thoughts, captain Stan Wawrinka uttered the following:

“It's been a great day for us thanks to Belinda to play so well and to show us the way. We are just living in Belinda's world, so we're enjoying that.”

What started as fun banter between the two Swiss foreshadowed what would ultimately be reality. Across Perth and Sydney, it was quite literally ‘Belinda’s World,’ as the Swiss No. 1 had her way throughout.

Bencic finished with a 9-1 record (5-0 in singles), recorded two top 10 wins and reentered the top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings as she guided Switzerland to their first United Cup final. Her lone loss came in the deciding mixed doubles for the championship.

Justifiably, Bencic was named the United Cup's most valuable player, despite the team’s loss to Poland in the championship. She could not have asked for a better singles start to the 2026 season ahead of next week's Australian Open.

“[It’s a] big confidence booster,” Bencic said in her team’s press conference. “You start the year, and you're just trying to get matches in. Obviously, it's been great playing match after match, but being pushed so much from everyone.

“Also super happy to be in the top 10 now. I think it's been a huge goal, maybe a huge ride after the whole comeback, to come back and prove this to myself, that it's possible. We keep on going.”

Compared to a year ago, it’s remarkable how quickly Bencic returned to a high-intensity level of play after her pregnancy and subsequent maternity leave. She entered the 2025 United Cup ranked No. 487 and suffered a double breadstick loss to Jasmine Paolini.

By year’s end, after claiming her ninth and 10th WTA Tour titles in Abu Dhabi and Tokyo, she propelled to No. 11 and was named the 2025 WTA Comeback Player of the Year.

At the United Cup, Bencic was a dominant force, avenging that defeat to Paolini with a 6-4, 6-3 win over the then-No. 8. With a deciding mixed doubles win with Paul to secure the tie, Bencic sent the Swiss through to the quarterfinals.

“Well, [we’re] living in Belinda's world again,” Wawrinka opened the post-tie press conference with a grin. “She's showing us why we’re here again.”

At this point, the phrase became an embodiment of the Swiss team, so much that Wawrinka even received a graphic t-shirt with a “Belinda’s World” design at a team trip to Kings Park and Botanical Garden in Perth. After Wawrinka didn't wear it during Bencic's straight sets win over Solana Sierra in the quarterfinals, Bencic made it known her expectations for the captain to sport it during her singles matches in Sydney.

"It's the least I expect. I mean, how do you treat a gift like that," Bencic jokingly asked.

Wawrinka's reply?

"You sure? Okay, done deal. I will be wearing it in Sydney when she's playing. No pressure, but now you have to keep playing that good."

Simply put, Bencic fulfilled the task. As Wawrinka kept is word, and Bencic delivered the two grittiest and hard-fought wins of her United Cup. In the semifinals against Belgium, Elise Mertens was two points away from spoiling Bencic's run, but the Swiss won the last nine points to win the match 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (0).

The next day in the final, she earned her first victory over Iga Swiatek in more than four years, winning 12 of the final 15 games to capture the three-set win in a predominantly Polish-favoring crowd.

The effort would not be enough to bring the title to Switzerland, which Bencic said was "bittersweet," but it rightly solidified any doubts of who the MVP trophy would be awarded to.

At the trophy presentation, a selfless Bencic -- as she always is -- centered her MVP speech on congratulating Poland and thanking her Swiss compatriots. But when the captain took the microphone shortly after, Wawrinka -- who is on his final year on the ATP Tour -- summed it up best.

"It was something really special that we [had] together, especially because of one person, Belinda," Wawrinka said. "We all know we're living in Belinda's world. Belinda, thank you for what you're doing on the court. Thank you for what you're doing off the court.

"You still came back so quick, so fast to that high level. This is so impressive to watch."