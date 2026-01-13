Bertens named Dutch Billie Jean King Cup captain

Kiki Bertens, a former World No. 4, is taking charge as captain of the Dutch Billie Jean King Cup team. Joining other high-profile former players in the role, Bertens aims to lead her team to success after an impressive playing career in the competition.

It was announced on Tuesday that the 34-year-old, who retired in 2021, will replace Elise Tamaëla, who is stepping down after four seasons -- and coached Bertens on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in the last three seasons of her playing career.

The former World No. 4, who won two WTA 1000 events among her career achievements, joins a roster of several high-profile former players who currently occupy the role of their nation's Billie Jean King Cup team captain.

Former World No. 22 Tathiana Garbin, for example, has led Italy to the last two BJK Cup titles; International Hall of Famer Lindsay Davenport leads the U.S. team, and recently signed on for two more years; and Bertens will be joined by Alize Cornet (France) and Barbora Strycova (Czechia) in debuting in the big chair this year.

Upon her elevation to captain, Bertens said that Billie Jean King Cup "has always had a special place in [her] heart," and for good reason. She played 19 ties over seven years for her country in the team event, amassing a 27-5 overall record -- which ranks third all-time in the Dutch annals behind Betty Stove (45) and Miriam Oremans (35).

Her sparkling 21-2 singles record wearing orange ranks a close second to Stove's 22 all-time wins, though the 1977 Wimbledon finalist totaled five defeats.

"I'm really looking forward to building together with the team and helping our players get the most out of themselves," she added.

In 2025, the Netherlands were eliminated from the competition in the April qualifiers, finishing second in a group consisting of Great Britain and Germany. It was the beaten finalist in the international team event in 1968 and 1997.