Cocciaretto becomes fourth qualifier to ever win Hobart title

Two years ago, Elisabetta Cocciaretto fell just short of winning the Hobart International singles title, falling in the final to American Lauren Davis. On Saturday, she finished what she started -- and took home her second career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz singles title by upsetting third seed Iva Jovic 6-4, 6-4.

Cocciaretto is the fourth qualifier in tournament history to lift the singles trophy, following Mona Barthel (2012), Garbiñe Muguruza (2014), and Davis. She is also the second Italian after Rita Grande 25 years ago to win in Hobart, as she denied the U.S. a fourth straight winner at the event.

The 24-year-old lifted her first WTA singles trophy in Lausanne, Switzerland two summers ago as the No. 2 seed. But her crowning moment in Hobart couldn't have been more different, as the former World No. 29 came into the event ranked No. 80 in the PIF WTA Rankings, and scored two wins just to make the main draw. She picked up steam after escaping No. 4 seed Ann Li from 6-1, 5-3 down in the second round, and did not lose more than four games in a set for the rest of the tournament.

Tjen, Piter take second doubles title together

Janice Tjen and Katarzyna Piter won their second WTA doubles title as a pair with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Magali Kempen and Anna Siskova. In October, Tjen and Piter won the doubles title in Guangzhou.

The win marks Tjen's third career doubles title, all of which have been WTA 250 events. As for Piter, this is her sixth doubles title that date back all the way to 2013. With Mayar Sherif, she won a 500 title in Merida last March