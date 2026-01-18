WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Social Buzz

No. 1 'Heated Rivalry' fan Gauff invites stars to Australian Open

1m read 18 Jan 2026 3h ago
Coco Gauff, 2026 Australian Open practice
Jimmie48/WTA

Summary

Tennis star Coco Gauff says she's the "No. 1 fan" of the smash-hit gay hockey romance series "Heated Rivalry" on HBO Max. She has invited the actors to watch her play and praised the storyline for its relatability and romantic tension, sparking interest in the series among her fellow tennis players.

highlights

Highlights: Gauff surges past Swiatek to level Poland, U.S. in United Cup semifinal

03:05
Coco Gauff United Cup v Swiatek 2026

The smash-hit gay romance series Heated Rivalry has taken pop culture by storm this winter, and the stars of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz are no exception. Coco Gauff, for example, has professed herself the "No. 1 fan" of the Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-led drama, which is based on novels by Rachel Reid and chronicles a pair of professionals players who engage in a secret, decade-long affair and fall in love in the process.

But after posting a gushing review of the HBO Max series on social media, Gauff is now taking her fandom up a notch. Not only has she told Jessica Pegula and Giuliana Olmos to watch it, she wants to see Storrie and Williams at a tournament this season -- and has invited the actors to watch her play.

“I just kind of saw people talking about a hockey show, a gay hockey show. That interested me,” she told tennis.com during her pre-Australian Open press conference. “I was like, ‘Oh, six episodes, perfect.’ I just dove right in. Obviously, there’s some nice spicy scenes. It’s such a beautiful love story. I think that was like the main thing.”

Later, speaking to Tennis Channel, Gauff said she understood why the series has resonated with fans.

Must See

“The storyline, I think is so relevant, I think a lot of people maybe can relate," she said. "I think that was really cool. The tension, obviously, the sexual tension and then the romantic tension. I love the trope that enemies -- well, they aren’t real enemies -- but enemies to lovers, but they both were denying their feelings. I don’t know. I just eat stuff up like that.”

WTA Staff

Summary

Tennis star Coco Gauff says she's the "No. 1 fan" of the smash-hit gay hockey romance series "Heated Rivalry" on HBO Max. She has invited the actors to watch her play and praised the storyline for its relatability and romantic tension, sparking interest in the series among her fellow tennis players.

highlights

Highlights: Gauff surges past Swiatek to level Poland, U.S. in United Cup semifinal

03:05
Coco Gauff United Cup v Swiatek 2026