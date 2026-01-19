Kostyuk confirms ligament tear from Australian Open ankle injury

Marta Kostyuk's Australian Open run was cut short by a dramatic first-round loss to Elsa Jacquemot, where she also suffered a torn ligament in her left ankle. The injury also led to her withdrawal from the doubles event. Despite the setback, Kostyuk remains optimistic and is focused on recovery to return to the court soon.

The dramatic first-round match between Marta Kostyuk and Elsa Jacquemot didn't just end the Ukrainian's Australian Open run earlier than she hoped. It also resulted in a torn ligament in her left ankle.

The Ukrainian confirmed the injury update on Monday in a post to social media. Less than 24 hours earlier, she failed to convert a match point in a 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 7-6[7] defeat to France's Elsa Jacquemot, who went on to claim victory in the first triple-tiebreak match in Melbourne in the Open Era.

The injury also forced Kostyuk to withdraw from the doubles event, where she planned to play with good friend Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

"The Australian Open has always been one of my favorite tournaments," Kostyuk, who made her Melbourne debut as a promising 15-year-old in 2018, "so this isn’t how I imagined my run ending, but that’s part of the sport."

Kostyuk had started the year on a high note, finishing runner-up to top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at the Brisbane International in her season-opening event. There, she recorded three Top 10 victories -- over Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula -- to reach her third career WTA 500 level final, but Sunday's loss was her third opening-round defeat at the last five Grand Slams.

"Despite the setback, Brisbane was a great way to start the year, and I'm thankful for that momentum," Kostyuk said. "Now it's time to focus on recovery, and I'm excited to be back on court as soon as possible."