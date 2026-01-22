Pumped-up Osaka battles past Cirstea in another Australian Open three-setter

A pumped-up Naomi Osaka got the better of Sorana Cirstea in a fractious three-setter in the Australian Open second round.

Clad once again in her aquamarine, jellyfish-inspired outfit, Naomi Osaka showed that it was the timing of her sting that mattered the most. For the second round in a row, she was taken to three sets. For the second match in a row, she elevated her level when she needed to, pulling away from Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in exactly two hours.

There was some ill feeling towards the end of the contest. Serving down 4-2, 30-30 in the third set, Cirstea registered an objection with the umpire regarding Osaka's "c'mon" in between her first and second deliveries. On resuming play, the Romanian promptly sent two forehands long to put Osaka a double break up. Once Osaka had served out the win efficiently, the pair had words at net.

Asked what it had taken to get through the match in her on-court interview, Osaka responded: "Apparently a lot of c'mons that she was angry about," before raising her hands skywards.

"I mean, I tried to play well," she continued. "I think I did a lot of unforced errors, but I tried my best. She's a great player; I think this was her last Australian Open, so ... sorry she was mad about it."

Better vibes were to be found in the crowd, where two fans had wasted no time in creating their own versions of the butterfly-ornamented hat and veil that Osaka had worn for her Tuesday walk-on. The four-time major champion gave them a shout-out in her on-court interview.

"I don't really talk that much, but I like to express myself through clothes," she said. "I'm really glad you guys loved it -- you guys look really cool, by the way."

