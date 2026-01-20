Watch a veiled Naomi Osaka turn heads with Australian Open walk-on outfit

Parasol? Check. Veil? Check. Gigantic hat decorated with a butterfly and worn low over the eyes à la Beyoncé in the singer's "Formation" video? Check. Naomi Osaka made a diva-worthy entrance to the Rod Laver Arena for her first-round match against Antonia Ruzic, turning her entrance on to court into a high-fashion catwalk.

Watch the two-time champion's iconic opening to her tournament below.