Social Buzz

Watch a veiled Naomi Osaka turn heads with Australian Open walk-on outfit

1m read 20 Jan 2026 22m ago
Naomi Osaka, Australian Open 2026
Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images

Parasol? Check. Veil? Check. Gigantic hat decorated with a butterfly and worn low over the eyes à la Beyoncé in the singer's "Formation" video? Check. Naomi Osaka made a diva-worthy entrance to the Rod Laver Arena for her first-round match against Antonia Ruzic, turning her entrance on to court into a high-fashion catwalk.

Watch the two-time champion's iconic opening to her tournament below.

 