Meet the elite eight: What to expect from the Australian Open quarterfinalists

After a fortnight that began with 128 players and a wide-open draw, the Australian Open arrives at its quarterfinals with a familiar favorite, a first-time teenager and little margin left for error.

Coco Gauff was just 17 when she advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

"Oh my God," she thought to herself. "I'm so close to winning."

She lost that 2021 Roland Garros match to Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets.

"Plenty of people make the quarterfinals in their career and didn't win," Gauff told reporters at Melbourne Park on Sunday. "That's just how I thought at that age. Now I just treat every match like I'm the furthest away from the trophy, even if I’m in the final."

This Australian Open fortnight began with 128 players, bursting with high hopes and aspirations. But after Monday’s WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz action, we’re down (under) to a truly elite eight.

Iva Jovic, 18, is the gatecrasher here. This is her first major quarterfinal, but she’s not approaching this one with the wide-eyed wonder of the American teenager that came before her.

Asked if she felt like she was playing with house money, Jovic shook her head.

"I don't really feel like there is a lot of house money or [an] underdog mentality that I'm feeling," she said coolly. "Because I don't feel like I have been playing anything outside of my comfort zone or outside of my normal level.

"I have come from two other tournaments where I was playing every day and winning a lot of matches. So this week, and the level that I'm showing right now, doesn't really feel much different than that."

As we enter quarterfinal play, the top five seeds are all still in contention in Melbourne, including four Americans and a two-time champion.

We take a closer look at these sterling matchups, with thoughts from writers Greg Garber and Brad Kallet.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 29 Iva Jovic

Head-to-head: 0-0

What’s at stake: Sabalenka -- who has played three tiebreaks in her past four sets -- is trying to get to her fourth consecutive final in Melbourne. Jovic has won more matches this year (11) than any woman. Both players are making Martina Hingis kinds of history: Sabalenka has reached eight consecutive major quarterfinals on hard courts, the first player to do that since Hingis made 13 straight between 1996-2002. And Jovic dropped an opening bagel on Yulia Putintseva in the fourth round, the youngest to do that in a major since … Hingis, in 1998.

Garber’s take: When we discussed some emerging storylines a month ago, one of the topics was which American outside the Top 10 has the most potential. I went with Jovic, Brad, so hey, at least I got something right. She’s been terrific, but I can’t see her beating Sabalenka in this spot.

Kallet’s take: It's incredible that Jovic is the last teenager standing, considering how well Mirra Andreeva and Victoria Mboko have been playing. The 18-year-old American has looked phenomenal all week, picking up a signature win over Jasmine Paolini, but she's yet to face a player with the power and pace of Sabalenka. The World No. 1 has been challenged in some sets of late, but she's yet to drop one all week. In fact, she hasn't dropped a set all season. I agree that Sabalenka gets it done.

No. 3 Coco Gauff vs. No. 12 Elina Svitolina

Head-to-head: Gauff leads 2-1

What’s at stake: It’s another generational collision with nearly a decade between these two. At 21, Gauff is playing in her third straight quarterfinal at the Australian Open, the youngest to pull that off since Maria Sharapova from 2005-08. Svitolina, 31, is in her 14th Grand Slam quarterfinal but has progressed to the semifinals only three times.

Garber’s take: Gauff suffered some lapses in her past two matches, going the distance with Hailey Baptiste and Karolina Muchova. Svitolina blistered Andreeva with a forceful 6-2, 6-4 win. Nevertheless, I see Gauff digging in and winning this one. She’s increasingly dangerous when she’s closing in on the finish line.

Kallet’s take: Yep, Gauff has had a tricky last couple matches, and it's a great sign that she's held her nerve (and her serve) to return to the quarters yet again. But Svitolina has quietly had a brilliant start to the season, winning the title in Auckland -- and beating Jovic in the process -- before winning all eight of her sets in Melbourne. The 6-2, 6-4 win over Andreeva, who had been red hot, was a statement. I'm picking the veteran to take this one in a tight three-setter.

No. 6 Jessica Pegula vs. No 4. Amanda Anisimova

Head-to-head: Pegula leads 3-0

What’s at stake: Pegula is into her fourth Australian Open quarterfinal after dethroning her best pal, Madison Keys, in the fourth round. She hasn't been to this stage in Melbourne since 2023, and another win will net her best result ever at the Slam. She'll have to get past another American to get there -- and another tremendous power player. Anisimova is seeking her third straight major final.

Garber’s take: At the age of 31 (she turns 32 next month), Pegula continues to produce some of her best tennis. She looked rock solid in her 6-3, 6-4 win over Keys. Pegula has now won 13 of her past 14 matches against fellow Americans -- and has never lost to Anisimova (3-0). That said, I like the way Anisimova is tracking, building on last year’s breakthrough success. Anisimova in three.

Kallet’s take: You're right, Greg -- Pegula looked great against Keys, and hasn't really been challenged all tournament. The wins have looked routine. Save for a tiebreaker in her last match, Anisimova has looked similarly in control. I don't put a ton of stock into their head-to-head -- their most recent match was a year and a half ago, and Anisimova is a different player now. I agree that Pegula -- so consistent and so gritty -- pushes it to three, but Anisimova prevails.

No. 5 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 2 Iga Swiatek

Head-to-head: Swiatek leads 6-5

What’s at stake: Swiatek is seeking her second straight (and third overall) semifinal in Melbourne, in her somewhat quiet quest for the career Grand Slam. It's incredible that she's only three matches away from accomplishing that feat. Rybakina, who hasn't dropped a set through four matches in Melbourne, is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since making the final here back in 2023.

Garber’s take: There have been a couple of bobbles for Swiatek along the way -- a tough opening tiebreak against qualifier Yuan Yue and a 6-1 dropped set to Anna Kalinskaya. Rybakina has yet to drop a set. The 6-5 head-to-head doesn’t reveal much, but … Rybakina won their last meeting, at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. And in their only previous match in Melbourne, in 2023, Rybakina was a 6-4, 6-4 winner.

Kallet’s take: That WTA Finals match you're referencing, Greg, was quite memorable for how quickly it turned. Swiatek won the first set fairly handily, and then Rybakina came right back to win 12 of the next 13 games. Prior to that match, Swiatek had beaten the former Wimbledon champ four straight times in 2025. This feels like a pick'em between two veterans and champions, but I'm going with Swiatek to narrowly escape in three.

Australian Open Day 10 order of play

Rod Laver Arena

11:30 a.m. local; 7:30 p.m. ET (Monday)

-- Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Iva Jovic (USA) [29]

Not before 1:30 p.m. local; 9:30 p.m. ET (Monday)

-- Alexander Zverev (GER) [3] vs Learner Tien (USA) [25]

7 p.m. local; 3 a.m. ET (Tuesday)

-- Coco Gauff (USA) [3] vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [12]

-- Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Alex de Minaur (AUS) [6]

Margaret Court Arena

11 a.m. local; 7 p.m. ET (Monday)

-- Taylor Townsend (USA) / Nikola Mektic (CRO) [4] vs Irina Khromacheva / Christian Harrison (USA)

-- Hailey Baptiste (USA) / Peyton Stearns (USA) vs Elise Mertens (BEL) / Shuai Zhang (CHN) [4]

Not before 1:30 p.m. local; 9:30 p.m. ET (Monday)

-- Anna Danilina (KAZ) / JJ Tracy (USA) vs Luisa Stefani (BRA) / Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) [2]

-- Olivia Gadecki (AUS) / John Peers (AUS) vs Maya Joint (AUS) / Matthew Romios (AUS)

or

-- Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) / Mate Pavic (CRO) [5]

Not before 3:30 p.m. local; 11:30 p.m. ET (Monday)

-- Jason Kubler (AUS) / Marc Polmans (AUS) vs Sadio Doumbia (FRA) / Fabien Reboul (FRA) [12]

-- Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Sem Verbeek (NED) vs Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) / Manuel Guinard (FRA)

or

-- Demi Schuurs (NED) / Julian Cash (GBR) [3]

KIA Arena

10:30 a.m. local; 6:30 p.m. ET (Monday)

-- Casey Dellacqua (AUS) / Samantha Stosur (AUS) vs Daniela Hantuchova (SVK) / Angelique Kerber (GER)

-- Mark Philippoussis (AUS) / Patrick Rafter (AUS) vs Tommy Haas (GER) / Marat Safin